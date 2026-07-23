AGM Unveils PAD P3 Compact – The Ultra-Rugged Yet Slim 8-Inch Tablet Now Available for Pre-Order

The AGM P3 Compact is a versatile tablet. Great for the outdoors and businesses The P3 Compact main specifications at a glance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM, a leader in rugged mobile devices, today announced the pre-order launch of its latest innovation, the AGM PAD P3 Compact, a powerful and versatile 8-inch tablet designed for both everyday users and demanding professional environments.

Measuring a remarkably thin 14.5mm and lightweight enough to fit comfortably in one hand, the PAD P3 Compact combines premium portability with uncompromising durability. It features an 8.68-inch HD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Helio G99 chipset, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and a massive 7200mAh battery for all-day performance. Additional highlights include a 50MP rear camera, built-in camping light, NFC, Dual SIM + eSIM support (on global version), Widevine L1 for high-quality streaming, and full Android 16.

Engineered to thrive in any scenario, the PAD P3 Compact carries top-tier protection with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, making it resistant to water, dust, drops, and extreme conditions. An optional metal back stand is available for convenient hands-free use.

To serve different markets, the PAD P3 Compact will be offered in two versions:

- Global Version (Rest of World): Includes 4G connectivity.

- US Version: WiFi-only model optimized for the North American market.

Ideal for daily life as well as professional use, the PAD P3 Compact excels in hospitality (hotels and restaurants for ordering and guest services), industrial and construction environments (for on-site documentation and management), and countless other business applications.

“We created the PAD P3 Compact to prove that a tablet can be both incredibly tough and genuinely portable,” said a AGM spokesperson. “Whether you’re a traveler, a business owner, or working in challenging field conditions, this device delivers the perfect balance of performance, durability, and convenience.”

Pre-orders for the AGM PAD P3 Compact are now open on the official AGM Mobile website. Shipping is expected to begin in August.

For more information and full specifications, visit https://www.agmmobile.com/products/agm-pad-p3-compact-rugged-tablet

About AGM

AGM is a pioneering brand specializing in rugged smartphones and tablets built to perform in the harshest environments while delivering modern features for everyday life.

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