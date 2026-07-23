A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards Call for Entries

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards

A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards 2026 invites HVAC designers, manufacturers and engineering innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards. The A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards are open for entries by HVAC System Designers , Industrial Designers, HVAC Brands, HVAC Manufacturers, HVAC Engineers, Product Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Industrial Design Studios, HVAC Component Manufacturers, Building Contractors, Construction Management Companies, Architectural Firms, Building Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Companies, Brands, HVAC Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of HVAC systems and climate control innovations, HVAC System Designers, Industrial Designers, HVAC Brands, HVAC Manufacturers, HVAC Engineers, Product Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Industrial Design Studios, HVAC Component Manufacturers, Building Contractors, Construction Management Companies, Architectural Firms, Building Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Companies, Brands, HVAC Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the HVAC Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for HVAC Awards consideration.The A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards recognize excellence in climate control technologies that improve indoor comfort, energy efficiency and environmental performance. From heat pumps, air conditioners and ventilation units to smart thermostats, radiators, boilers and advanced HVAC systems, the competition celebrates products that combine engineering innovation with reliable operation and sustainable building performance. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, HVAC engineers, industrial designers, architects, mechanical engineers and building technology specialists, ensuring recognition is based solely on technical excellence, energy performance, innovation and design quality.HVAC Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the HVAC Awards.Eligible entries include heat pumps, air conditioners, ventilation systems, boilers, radiators, smart thermostats, HVAC components and indoor climate control solutions that could be submitted to A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards: Furnaces, Boilers, Heat Pumps, Air Conditioners, Ventilators, Thermostats, Ductwork, Radiators and More. HVAC Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/32 Prize for Good HVAC DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, HVAC Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the HVAC Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards. HVAC Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, HVAC manufacturers, mechanical engineers, architects, building contractors, facility managers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=32 to see past winners of the A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/32 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across HVAC technologies, building systems, environmental engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, the competition promotes sustainable engineering, indoor environmental quality and energy-efficient product development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help HVAC manufacturers, engineers, product designers and building technology companies introduce innovative climate control solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in environmental systems design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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