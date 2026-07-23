Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality on I15 North of Malad

Malad, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatality vehicle collision which occurred on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 3:49 P.M., on I15 at mile marker 20 in Oneida County.

A GMC Savana was traveling northbound on I15. The driver drove onto the shoulder and struck a disabled Ford Mustang, then came to rest in the median where the driver was ejected. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Pocatello, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance and then air ambulance to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Ford was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The northbound left lane of I15 was blocked for approximately three hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County ambulance, Idaho Transportation Department and Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho