Animal Ultrasound Market to Reach US$902.5 Million by 2032 at 7.9% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Animal Ultrasound Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal ultrasound market is witnessing steady growth as veterinary professionals increasingly rely on advanced imaging technologies for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Ultrasound systems have become an essential part of animal healthcare because they provide real-time, non-invasive visualization of internal organs and soft tissues. Their growing use across companion animals, livestock, and equine care supports better clinical outcomes while reducing diagnostic risks. Veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and research institutions continue to integrate portable and high-performance ultrasound equipment to improve efficiency and patient care. Continuous technological improvements, increasing awareness regarding preventive animal healthcare, and expanding veterinary infrastructure are further supporting market expansion across developed and emerging economies.

The global animal ultrasound market size is likely to be valued at US$530.5 Million in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$902.5 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2025–2032, according to Persistence Market Research. Rising pet ownership, increasing livestock management standards, and growing investments in veterinary diagnostics are among the primary factors driving demand. Portable ultrasound systems remain a leading product category due to their convenience and versatility, while veterinary hospitals and clinics continue to represent the leading end-user segment because of increasing patient volumes. North America remains the leading regional market owing to advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, higher spending on companion animals, and widespread adoption of diagnostic imaging technologies.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global animal ultrasound market is projected to grow from US$530.5 Million in 2025 to US$902.5 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

➤ Rising adoption of portable veterinary ultrasound systems is improving diagnostic accessibility across animal healthcare facilities.

➤ Growing companion animal ownership continues to strengthen demand for advanced veterinary diagnostic imaging solutions.

➤ Veterinary hospitals and clinics remain the leading end-user segment due to increasing diagnostic procedures.

➤ Continuous technological advancements are enhancing image quality, workflow efficiency, and clinical accuracy.

➤ Expanding awareness of preventive animal healthcare is creating sustained opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The animal ultrasound market is segmented according to product type, portability, application, animal type, and end user. Portable ultrasound systems continue to gain popularity because they enable veterinarians to perform examinations directly at farms, clinics, and emergency locations. Cart-based systems remain important for comprehensive imaging procedures requiring advanced functionality. Product innovation continues to improve diagnostic precision while supporting wider adoption among veterinary professionals.

Based on end users, veterinary hospitals and clinics account for the leading share because they perform a significant volume of diagnostic examinations across companion and livestock animals. Research institutions also contribute to market growth through clinical studies and veterinary education. Companion animals represent a major application area due to increasing healthcare expenditure, while livestock imaging continues to expand with growing emphasis on herd productivity and disease management.

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Regional Insights

North America leads the animal ultrasound market because of well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increasing pet adoption, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and strong investment in veterinary technologies. The region also benefits from widespread awareness regarding preventive animal healthcare and growing demand for sophisticated imaging systems.

Europe continues to demonstrate healthy growth driven by expanding veterinary services, rising livestock health management, and increasing use of modern diagnostic equipment. Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising market owing to expanding veterinary infrastructure, improving animal healthcare awareness, and growing investments in livestock productivity across developing economies.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness regarding animal health and welfare continues to encourage timely diagnosis and preventive care. Veterinarians increasingly utilize ultrasound technology because it offers safe, real-time imaging without radiation exposure. Rising pet ownership, expanding veterinary clinics, and increasing demand for specialized animal healthcare services are supporting long-term market growth. Technological innovations, including portable devices and improved imaging software, further strengthen adoption across diverse veterinary applications.

The livestock industry also contributes significantly to market expansion as producers focus on reproductive management, disease detection, and productivity improvement. Ultrasound systems help veterinarians monitor pregnancy, identify health conditions early, and improve treatment planning. These practical benefits continue to increase demand across commercial livestock operations worldwide.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth prospects, the animal ultrasound market faces several challenges. High equipment acquisition costs may limit adoption among small veterinary practices and rural clinics with limited financial resources. Maintenance expenses and the need for periodic upgrades can further increase operational costs for healthcare providers.

Another important restraint is the requirement for trained professionals capable of accurately interpreting ultrasound images. Limited access to skilled veterinary imaging specialists in certain regions may reduce diagnostic efficiency. Budget constraints and uneven healthcare infrastructure also continue to influence purchasing decisions across developing markets.

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Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for portable and point-of-care imaging systems presents substantial opportunities for manufacturers. Veterinary professionals are seeking compact, lightweight equipment capable of delivering high-quality diagnostic performance in clinics, farms, and field settings. Continued investment in product innovation is expected to strengthen competitive differentiation.

Emerging economies also provide attractive growth opportunities as veterinary healthcare infrastructure expands and awareness regarding animal wellness improves. Strategic partnerships, product launches, and investments in veterinary education are expected to support broader adoption of ultrasound technologies while enhancing long-term market development.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the animal ultrasound market include:

• GE HealthCare

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Esaote S.p.A.

• Mindray

• Samsung Medison

• Clarius Mobile Health

• Sonoscape Medical Corp.

• IMV Imaging

• Bionet Co., Ltd.

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