KENTEN Structures

Exploring Leading Chinese Manufacturers Advancing Innovative Design, Engineering Capabilities, and Global Deployment of Atrium Tent Structures

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou, China, July 23——The global demand for temporary and semi-permanent large-space structures continues to expand, driven by event management, hospitality, exhibition, and industrial applications. China, as the world’s leading exporter of tents and awnings (HS Code 6306), accounted for approximately USD 3.11 billion in exports in 2024, representing a 53.3% share of global trade in this category, according to The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). This supply base has produced a number of manufacturers specializing in atrium tents — aluminum-frame, high-clearance structures designed for weddings, VIP events, exhibitions, and commercial gatherings. Below is an overview of five reputable Chinese atrium tent manufacturers in 2026. KENTEN Structures — Established Global Leader with Full-Certification CapabilitiesKENTEN Structures is a supplier of premium aluminum permanent and semi-permanent structures, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, California, USA, with manufacturing centers in China, the USA, and the Mid-East. The company operates an 80,000 m² manufacturing facility in China with an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 m² and employs approximately 200 staff, including a 10-engineer R&D team. KENTEN’s atrium tent (model A1) is designed for the wedding and event industry, featuring an aluminum alloy 6061/T6 frame and a PVC-coated polyester cover (750–900 g/m²) that meets flame retardant standards DIN 4102 B1, M2, and CFM. The tent supports wind loads of up to 120 km/h, operates in temperatures from -30°C to +70°C, and has a service life exceeding 15 years. Optional wall systems include PVC, glass, ABS, sandwich, hard wall, and rock wool wall. The structure tent range (models K1–K10) covers spans from 3m to 80m and withstands wind up to 140 km/h. KENTEN’s structures are certified to IBC 2024, CBC 2025, ASCE 7-22, GB 50429, and EN 13782. The company has provided temporary structures for major international events including the Beijing Olympics and Formula 1 Grand Prix. KENTEN offers 24/7 remote technical support, on-site installation guidance, and 100% full inspection before shipment. For inquiries, contact: email kenten@kentenstructures.com, phone +86 189 9858 2207, WhatsApp +86 173 2224 3105. Visit www.kentenstructures.com. Changzhou Shibo Event Tent Co., Ltd. — Specialized in Rapid-Deployment Event StructuresChangzhou Shibo Event Tent Co., Ltd., based in Jiangsu province, focuses on event and party tents with quick-assembly aluminum systems. The company is known for its broad range of frame tents, including atrium and clear-span configurations for weddings and commercial events. Shibo offers customizable sizes and colors, emphasizing ease of installation and portability for rental markets. Their structures are commonly used in catering and banquet settings across domestic and Southeast Asian markets.Guangzhou Liri Tent Technology Co., Ltd. — Modular Design with Extensive Export NetworkGuangzhou Liri Tent Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of aluminum frame tents , including atrium and curved roof models, with strong export presence in North America and Europe. The company highlights modular bay extensions (typically 5m spacing) and multiple sidewall options such as glass and sandwich panels. Liri’s products are designed to meet European safety standards and are frequently deployed in luxury wedding and exhibition projects requiring aesthetic appeal and structural reliability.Shenzhen ARDENT Tent Co., Ltd. — Cost-Effective Solutions for High-Volume BuyersShenzhen ARDENT Tent Co., Ltd. specializes in atrium tents and storage shelters with a focus on competitive pricing for bulk procurement. The company operates a factory in Guangdong and supplies to rental companies and event organizers worldwide. ARDENT’s atrium tent models feature aluminum 6061-T6 frames and PVC covers with UV and flame retardant treatment. The brand is recognized for reliable delivery schedules and responsive customer service for mid-range budget requirements.Foshan Nanhai Youyuan Tent Co., Ltd. — Heavy-Duty Designs for Industrial and Event UseFoshan Nanhai Youyuan Tent Co., Ltd. produces large-span aluminum atrium tents and industrial shelters, targeting both event venues and logistics applications. The company emphasizes wind resistance capacities reaching 120 km/h and snow loads up to 0.5 kN/m². Youyuan offers optional insulation panels and reinforced frames for demanding climates. Their tents are distributed through dealers in the Middle East and Africa, where robust performance under high temperatures is a key requirement.As the global event management market expands — valued at approximately USD 1,160.4 billion in 2024 with a projected CAGR of 6.7% through 2033 (Grand View Research) — buyers increasingly seek reliable atrium tent partners capable of delivering certified, customizable, and scalable solutions. KENTEN Structures distinguishes itself through comprehensive certification coverage, global service network, and long-term durability backed by 20+ years of aluminum structure expertise.

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