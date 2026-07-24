ThreeBestRated® Honouree Nez Erok of Zen Life Counselling on Helping Clients Find Growth, Connection, and Confidence
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, Zen Life Counselling has been recognised by ThreeBestRated® as one of the top three counselling services in Perth, acknowledging the practice’s continued commitment to compassionate care, client wellbeing and professional excellence.
Founded in 2018 by holistic counsellor and psychotherapist Nez Erok, the Mount Pleasant-based practice has grown into a trusted space for people seeking meaningful personal change. At the heart of Zen Life Counselling is a simple but powerful belief: healing is not about becoming someone else, but about reconnecting with who you truly are.
A Career Built on Experience and Compassion
Nez Erok brings more than two decades of experience to her work. Her career in the therapeutic field began in 2004 and has included clinical work across private practice, non-profit organisations and the government sectors, with extensive experience supporting young people and families. She is also a member of the Australian Counselling Association (ACA).
While her professional experience provides a strong clinical foundation, Nez’s approach is also shaped by her own personal journey of healing and transformation. This combination of professional knowledge and lived experience allows her to connect with clients through a genuine sense of empathy and understanding.
Many people seek counselling during some of the most difficult periods of their lives. Nez works to create a space where clients feel safe enough to explore the experiences, emotions and patterns that may be affecting their wellbeing. Her goal is not simply to help people cope with a difficult moment, but to support them in creating meaningful and lasting change.
Supporting Individuals, Couples and Families
Zen Life Counselling works with children, adolescents, adults and couples, offering a personalised approach based on each client’s individual needs and circumstances. Nez’s practice supports clients dealing with a wide range of emotional and relationship challenges. These include couples experiencing conflict, communication difficulties or a breakdown in trust, as well as individuals working through trauma, emotional pain and long-standing behavioural patterns.
A key part of Nez’s work involves helping clients understand how past experiences can influence present thoughts, emotions and behaviours. Through this process, clients can begin to recognise patterns that may no longer serve them and develop healthier ways of responding.
A Holistic Approach to Personal Healing
Zen Life Counselling combines psychotherapeutic expertise with holistic approaches to personal development. Its areas of focus include couples and
relationship therapy, trauma work, inner child work, family constellation work, somatic practices and breathwork.
>> Couples and Relationship Therapy: Helps couples navigate difficult periods, improve communication, and rebuild trust.
>> Trauma-Focused Therapy: Supports clients in processing painful experiences and developing greater emotional safety and resilience.
>> Inner Child Work: Explores unresolved emotional experiences from earlier stages of life to support healing and self-understanding.
>> Family Constellation Work: Examines family systems and intergenerational patterns that may influence a person’s thoughts, emotions, and relationships.
>> Somatic Awareness & Breathwork: Helps clients develop a deeper connection with their bodies, release physical tension, and understand how emotional experiences can affect the nervous system.
Therapy Tailored to the Individual
At Zen Life Counselling, there is no single approach that works for everyone. Nez works from a person-centred foundation and draws on a range of therapeutic approaches to tailor sessions to each client. These include mindfulness-based therapy, solution-focused therapy, narrative therapy, gestalt therapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
By combining different approaches where appropriate, the practice aims to ensure that therapy remains relevant to the individual rather than following a rigid, one-size-fits-all model. For Nez, the counselling process is about helping people gain a deeper understanding of themselves, develop greater self-awareness and move forward with more clarity and confidence.
About Zen Life Counselling
Zen Life Counselling is a Mount Pleasant-based counselling, psychotherapy and coaching practice that offers a welcoming, non-judgmental space where individuals, couples, families, children and adolescents can receive comprehensive support during difficult periods and work towards meaningful change.
The clinic supports clients with a wide range of concerns, including anxiety and depression, trauma and PTSD, relationship challenges, grief and loss, family issues, social anxiety, addictions, anger management and inner child work. It also offers family constellation therapy, mindfulness and breathwork, walk-and-talk therapy, music and art therapy, individual counselling and coaching, and online counselling options.
For a practice centred on deep personal transformation, this recognition is a meaningful milestone. It highlights not only the experience and expertise behind the service, but also the importance of creating a safe, compassionate environment where clients can begin their journey towards positive change.
As Zen Life Counselling continues its work with individuals, couples and families across Perth, its focus remains firmly on helping people move beyond limiting patterns, heal from past experiences and create more authentic and fulfilling lives. To get in touch with Zen Life Counselling, visit zenlifecounselling.com
Nez Erok
Founded in 2018 by holistic counsellor and psychotherapist Nez Erok, the Mount Pleasant-based practice has grown into a trusted space for people seeking meaningful personal change. At the heart of Zen Life Counselling is a simple but powerful belief: healing is not about becoming someone else, but about reconnecting with who you truly are.
A Career Built on Experience and Compassion
Nez Erok brings more than two decades of experience to her work. Her career in the therapeutic field began in 2004 and has included clinical work across private practice, non-profit organisations and the government sectors, with extensive experience supporting young people and families. She is also a member of the Australian Counselling Association (ACA).
While her professional experience provides a strong clinical foundation, Nez’s approach is also shaped by her own personal journey of healing and transformation. This combination of professional knowledge and lived experience allows her to connect with clients through a genuine sense of empathy and understanding.
Many people seek counselling during some of the most difficult periods of their lives. Nez works to create a space where clients feel safe enough to explore the experiences, emotions and patterns that may be affecting their wellbeing. Her goal is not simply to help people cope with a difficult moment, but to support them in creating meaningful and lasting change.
Supporting Individuals, Couples and Families
Zen Life Counselling works with children, adolescents, adults and couples, offering a personalised approach based on each client’s individual needs and circumstances. Nez’s practice supports clients dealing with a wide range of emotional and relationship challenges. These include couples experiencing conflict, communication difficulties or a breakdown in trust, as well as individuals working through trauma, emotional pain and long-standing behavioural patterns.
A key part of Nez’s work involves helping clients understand how past experiences can influence present thoughts, emotions and behaviours. Through this process, clients can begin to recognise patterns that may no longer serve them and develop healthier ways of responding.
A Holistic Approach to Personal Healing
Zen Life Counselling combines psychotherapeutic expertise with holistic approaches to personal development. Its areas of focus include couples and
relationship therapy, trauma work, inner child work, family constellation work, somatic practices and breathwork.
>> Couples and Relationship Therapy: Helps couples navigate difficult periods, improve communication, and rebuild trust.
>> Trauma-Focused Therapy: Supports clients in processing painful experiences and developing greater emotional safety and resilience.
>> Inner Child Work: Explores unresolved emotional experiences from earlier stages of life to support healing and self-understanding.
>> Family Constellation Work: Examines family systems and intergenerational patterns that may influence a person’s thoughts, emotions, and relationships.
>> Somatic Awareness & Breathwork: Helps clients develop a deeper connection with their bodies, release physical tension, and understand how emotional experiences can affect the nervous system.
Therapy Tailored to the Individual
At Zen Life Counselling, there is no single approach that works for everyone. Nez works from a person-centred foundation and draws on a range of therapeutic approaches to tailor sessions to each client. These include mindfulness-based therapy, solution-focused therapy, narrative therapy, gestalt therapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
By combining different approaches where appropriate, the practice aims to ensure that therapy remains relevant to the individual rather than following a rigid, one-size-fits-all model. For Nez, the counselling process is about helping people gain a deeper understanding of themselves, develop greater self-awareness and move forward with more clarity and confidence.
About Zen Life Counselling
Zen Life Counselling is a Mount Pleasant-based counselling, psychotherapy and coaching practice that offers a welcoming, non-judgmental space where individuals, couples, families, children and adolescents can receive comprehensive support during difficult periods and work towards meaningful change.
The clinic supports clients with a wide range of concerns, including anxiety and depression, trauma and PTSD, relationship challenges, grief and loss, family issues, social anxiety, addictions, anger management and inner child work. It also offers family constellation therapy, mindfulness and breathwork, walk-and-talk therapy, music and art therapy, individual counselling and coaching, and online counselling options.
For a practice centred on deep personal transformation, this recognition is a meaningful milestone. It highlights not only the experience and expertise behind the service, but also the importance of creating a safe, compassionate environment where clients can begin their journey towards positive change.
As Zen Life Counselling continues its work with individuals, couples and families across Perth, its focus remains firmly on helping people move beyond limiting patterns, heal from past experiences and create more authentic and fulfilling lives. To get in touch with Zen Life Counselling, visit zenlifecounselling.com
Nez Erok
Zen Life Counselling
nez@zenlifecounselling.com
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