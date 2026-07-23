Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships: Women’s Preview

100

Two-time champion Sha'Carri Richardson has the fastest time by an American in 2026 with a 10.77 at relatively low-key meet in Florida, and she is never to be underestimated when she steps in the blocks. Richardson, whose PB of 10.65 ranks her as the seventh fastest woman in history, was the world champion in 2023 and earned silver at Paris in '24.



Last year's runner-up, Kayla White, has been tearing up the track in the 200 and set her season best of 11.08 at the USATF LA Grand Prix. White was a semifinalist at the World Championships in Tokyo and handed off to Richardson on the victorious U.S. 4x100 relay. Brittany Brown, a bronze medalist in the 200 at Paris, swept the sprints at last year's Athlos meet on this track with a nifty 10.99/21.89 double.



Two other finalists from last year are Tamari Davis and Jenna Prandini. Davis was fifth in 2025 and holds a gold medal from the 2023 World Champs 4x100, where she was also a finalist in the dash. Prandini is the veteran in the field at age 33, and has run 10.97 this year.



Georgia teammates Jassani Carter and Kaila Jackson have the times to put them in contention, it's just a question of what they have left after their successful collegiate seasons. Carter sports a 10.88 PB from the NCAA East meet, and Jackson's 10.93 was also achieved at that meet.



200

Double world sprint champ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was the Queen of Speed in 2025, dashing to gold at Tokyo in the 100 and 200 with stellar times. She is focusing on the deuce here, where she has a best of 21.68 from that World Championships victory. She is tough to beat no matter the distance and is coming off a 10.78 win in the 100 at the Pre Classic.



The aforementioned Brittany Brown, who has fond memories of the Icahn track from 2025, has world silver and Olympic bronze in the half-lap and boasts a PB of 21.89 from last year in the 200. 2025 USATF silver medalist Anavia Battle was fourth at Tokyo last summer and has acquitted herself well on the Diamond League circuit this year.



Kayla White set her PB of 21.92 to finish second at Budapest earlier this month, while Cambrea Sturgis and McKenzie Long are also podium contenders. Sturgis won the NCAA sprint double in 2021 and lowered her PB to 21.93 at Nairobi this season, and Long was seventh at Paris '24 and eighth at Tokyo last year.



400

With five races under 50 seconds already and a new PB of 48.84 at the Monaco Diamond League meet that moved her to No. 4 on the all-time U.S. performer list, Aaliyah Butler is having quite the 2026. Butler, who has Olympic and World Champs 4x400 relay golds, is clearly the favorite and will look to move up two spots on the podium from her bronze in 2025.



The only other entrant who has cracked 50 seconds is another Butler, Sanaria Butler of Arkansas. Butler clocked 49.86 in April and then closed out the collegiate season by helping her Razorback team to a superb 3:18.88 4x400 win at the NCAA Championships. An imposing presence on the oval, Alexis Holmes was an Olympic finalist at Paris but achieved most of her notoriety for some stupendous relay legs.



Holmes, who set her PB of 49.77 at the Games, anchored the U.S. to gold and an American record in the 4x400 at the Olympics and helped the mixed 4x400 to victory at the 2023 and 2025 World Championships.



Britton Wilson is the seventh fastest American ever with a PB of 49.13 from 2023, but it has been a tough three years since as she has battled injury. When she is fit, she is a medal contender. Wilson was fifth last year and has seen limited action in 2026, with an indoor best of 50.66 in February.



Two others to watch are Bailey Lear, a two-time World Indoor 4x400 gold medalist, and Talitha Diggs. Diggs was the USATF champ in 2022 and has a 49.93 PB from 2023.



800

U.S. women's halfmiling is in a renaissance period it seems, with 16 athletes entering with times faster than 2:00. That used to be quite a barrier, but now is commonplace. American indoor record holder Roisin Willis won last year and is back to defend her title. She has a PB of 1:57.56 that she set in finishing third at the Stockholm DL meet in June.



Addy Wiley is another rising star at age 22, and she earned bronze at this year's World Indoor Championships. Wiley has a best of 1:56.83 and picked up a Diamond League win at Doha last month. Former American record holder Ajee' Wilson has a deep pool of experience at 32 and has five global medals of various hues that include a 2022 World Indoor gold. While most of her fastest times are from the previous decade, she showed she still has some zip with a 1:57.98 in Germany last summer.



Sixth at the 2023 World Championships, Nia Akins won back-to-back USATF crowns in 2023-24 and ran 1:58.09 last year. Makayla Paige won the '25 NCAA indoor title for North Carolina and set her PB of 1:58.14 at the Sunset Tour on July 11.



One major question mark is Nikki Hiltz. Hiltz is the three-time defending champion in the 1500, but has never won the outdoor 800 gold. A 1:58.23 PB last year indicates that Hiltz could be a strong podium contender, but the 1500 heats are the day before the 800 heats, so only time will tell if that makes a significant difference.



1500

Speaking of Hiltz... one of the most tactically sound racers on the scene, they are the second fastest American woman ever with a 3:55.99 PB. A stunning upset in the mile at the Pre Classic saw Hiltz take down Olympic and world 1500 champ and world record holder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya with a 4:17.49 that demonstrated pure determination. They won the USATF indoor title in March and grabbed bronze at the World Indoors, adding another sub-4 clocking to take third in a hot Rome Diamond League race.



Emily Mackay and Heather MacLean, who were third and fourth last year, are high octane performers who could challenge Hiltz for the win. Mackay earned bronze at the 2024 World Indoors and took silver in the 3000 at this year's edition. She ranks third all-time on the U.S. list with a 3:55.90 PB, while MacLean was sixth at the 2025 World Indoors and seventh in 2022. She has a best of 3:57.79, set in 2025.



Seventh at this year's World Indoors, Gracie Morris is steadily improving and cut her PB to 4:00.29 at the Shaoxing DL meet in May. She was the runner-up at the USATF Indoor Champs, and placed third at the USATF Road Mile.



3000SC

Five of the top 10 all-time U.S. performers are scheduled to run in what promises to be an intriguing tussle between youngsters Lexy Halladay, the reigning champ, and Gabbi Jennings against 10-time champ and former American record holder Emma Coburn, the World Championships gold medalist in 2017. Halladay was the NCAA runner-up for BYU last year in a PB of 9:08.68 before taking the USATF crown in 9:09.14.



She has put together a solid season in 2026 with four Diamond League appearances and a best of 9:13.33 at the Pre Classic. Jennings won the USATF LA Grand Prix and was third at the Stockholm DL meet. She ran her PB of 9:06.61 to place sixth at Pre last year and ranks fourth in the U.S. all-time.



Coburn owns four of the 10 fastest performances ever by an American, with a PB of 9:02.35 to earn silver at the 2019 World Championships. She has an Olympic bronze from Rio in 2016 and is a three-time Olympian and six-time World Champs team member. Her 9:15.97 for ninth at Pre shows she is rounding back into form and could challenge for the victory.



One other strong contender will be Courtney Wayment, an Olympic finalist at Paris and the No. 4 all-time American with a 9:06.50 PB.





5000

After a breakout year as a senior at Florida in 2024, when she won the NCAA outdoor 5/10 double and the indoor 3/5 double and made the Olympic team in the 10,000, Parker Valby had to deal with injuries the next year and raced very sparingly. The good news for her – she's baaaaack. Not such good news for her competitors, who have seen her win two 5000s this season at the USATF LA Track Festival and the USATF LA Grand Prix, motoring to a pair of PBs and taking over the No. 9 all-time U.S. performer spot with her 14:39.88 PB.



Former American record holder Shelby Houlihan is the reigning champ, was fourth at the Tokyo World Championships last year, and earned silver in the 3000 at the World Indoors in '25. At age 33 she would love to add a 15th overall U.S. title and her fifth at this distance. Houlihan was third in the two miles at the Pre Classic.



Dipping under 15 minutes for the first time with a 14:55.24 for third at the USATF LA Track Festival, Elise Stearns is a relative newcomer worth watching. Stearns was fourth in the NCAA indoor 5000 for Northern Arizona last year. The other sub-15 entrant is Margot Appleton, who lowered her PB to 14:59.40 to take fifth at the USATF La Track Festival. Appleton was the bronze medalist in the 3000 at the USATF Indoors and took silver in the NCAA outdoor 1500 for Virginia last year.



10,000

There will be a changing of the guard with no previous champions entered, and this looks like a race that could go to anyone. Topping the entries are Allie Buchalski and Chloe Scrimgeour, the only two who have broken 32 minutes in the qualifying window. Buchalski ran 31:29.06 for a PB at The Ten in March and was 10th at the USATF 5K Championships in May. She has sub-15 ability in the 5000 and has run 4:05.53 for 1500, so she should be confident in a kickers' race.



Scrimgeour was fifth in the NCAA 10,000 last year, setting her PB of 31:41.68, and she added a 15:05.40 earlier in 2025. The rest of the field will be led by Vanessa Fraser, Sydney Vaught, and Cailie Hughes. Fraser was 12th last year and has a PB of 31:52.11 from 2022, while Vaught was this year's SEC indoor 5000 champ for Arkansas and took eighth at the NCAA meet. She has run 32:21.37. Hughes won the Save the 10,000 race last year at Mt. SAC and has a PB of 32:19.37.



Half Marathon Race Walk

What a year Lauren Harris has had. After taking the 20K title on the track last year in Eugene with an American record of 1:31:23.7, Harris added the indoor U.S. 5000 and outdoor 10K crowns to her collection, notching an AR in the 5000 at 22:14.69, and she set an AR in the 10K with a 43:12 in January. In her three races over the new half marathon distance, Harris has set three ARs. She walked 1:44:03 at Gainesville in March, and then placed 13th at the World Cup in Brazil with a 1:39:28. At the prestigious Podebrady walks in Czechia, she placed fourth with a stellar 1:36:04.



Nine-time USATF winner Maria Michta-Coffey has 24 overall national golds and was the runner-up to Harris in 2025. She set an AR in the marathon race walk with a 3:50:38 in January and finished 16th in that event at the World Cup. Michta-Coffey won the USATF indoor mile champs in February and was the silver medalist in the 5000 at the USATF Indoors.



Katie Burnett and Miranda Melville went 3-4 last year in Eugene and are back. Burnett placed fourth in the 50K at the 2017 World Championships and set ARs at 35K and 50K that year. Melville has seven national titles across an array of distances and set an indoor 5000 AR in 2019. Others to watch for are Angelica Harris, a 20-year-old with great potential, and Lydia McGranahan. Both were in the top six last year at 20K.



100 Hurdles

Former world record holder Keni Harrison is still skimming the sticks with the best of 'em at age 33, and she has five USATF titles to her credit. Harrison was the Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo in 2021 and has a PB of 12.20. She also has a silver from the 2019 Worlds and bronze from 2023.



Eighth on the world all-time list at 12.24, Tonea Marshall would love to improve on a pair of fifth place efforts at the past two USATF champs. Marshall finished seventh at Pre with a season best of 12.65, and she will need to speed that up to hold off Alaysha Johnson.



Johnson, who was third last year, was seventh at Paris '24 and has a best of 12.31 to rank as the No. 8 American all-time. She was the 2023 Pan American Games bronze medalist and has competed extensively this season. She was second at Monaco and third at Paris, her best Diamond League finishes in 2026, and she zipped to a season best of 12.38 at Monaco.



Rayniah Jones has also made the grand European tour this year, running 12 races and setting a PB of 12.43 at Zagreb, while Aaliyah McCormick captured a second straight NCAA title for Oregon in 12.44. Olympic and world long jump champ Tara Davis-Woodhall has dropped by from the runway to show off her skills in the hurdles, finishing second at the USATF LA Grand Prix in a PB 12.47.



400 Hurdles

Hometown favorite and defending champ Dalilah Muhammad is hard to root against and she has done pretty much everything there is to do in the sport – Olympic gold in 2016, World Championships gold in 2019, a pair of global 4x400 golds, and oh yeah, a pair of world records. While she had broached the subject of retirement, perhaps the lure of one final final in the city where she got her start was too hard to pass up. She has run 53.39 and 53.65 in her two outings this season, very respectable at any age, much less at 36.



Paris silver medalist Anna Cockrell is one of only four women ever to have broken 52 seconds, a 51.87 that got her the metal in 2024. She set her season best of 52.77 to take second at Rome's Diamond League meet and she won the USATF LA Grand Prix. With a pair of World Champs silvers from 2015 and 2023, and Olympic 4x400 gold from 2024, Shamier Little has a great combo of flat 400 speed and hurdling nous. Little is the No. 8 all-time performer with her PB of 52.39 and has run 49.68 without the barriers.



Two others who could factor in the final are Aliya Garozzo and new Jersey high school start Natalie Dumas, who won the USATF U20 title recently. Garozzo has improved by almost a full second this year, dropping her PB to 54.90 for second at the Drake Relays.



High Jump

Vashti Cunningham has won seven outdoor USATF titles and she reclaimed her crown last year after Charity Hufnagel won in 2024 at the Olympic Trials. Cunningham has been atop the U.S. high jump mountain since 2016, when as an 18-year-old she won the World Indoor Championships gold in Portland. She was fifth at Paris in 2024 and sixth at Tokyo in '21, and she earned World Championships bronze in 2019. Her PB is 2.02 from 2021.



Hufnagel won this year's USATF Indoor Champs and was ninth at World Indoors. The former heptathlete upped her PB to 1.96 indoors at Madrid in February as part of a five meet win streak, and she was sixth in Diamond League action at Rabat and Xiamen.



Big 10 champ Valentina Fakrogha won't turn 20 until September, but is already making big noise with a sixth-place NCAA finish and a 1.90 PB leap to win the Bryan Clay meet in April. Last year's 2-3 finishers, Sanaa Barnes and Emma Gates, return, and Barnes has cleared 1.94 in her career. Gates has a best of 1.91 and tied for fourth at the NCAA indoor championships for Arizona.



Pole Vault

Five-time champion Sandi Morris is a member of a very elite club of two – American women who have cleared 5.00. She holds the American outdoor record at 5.00 and has five of the 10 best performances ever by an American. Her 4.85 effort to win the Pre Classic was a season best, and she also claimed the victory at the Drake Relays. Morris has two World Indoor titles and four World Championships silvers to go with the silver she earned at Rio 2016.



Her top challengers will likely come from the trio of Gabriela Leon, fifth at the 2025 World Indoors and owner of a 4.75 PB; Emily Grove, another 4.75 jumper; and USATF indoor champ Chloe Timberg, the 2024 NCAA champion for Rutgers who has cleared 4.72. Brynn King has also gone over 4.75 in her career and was an Olympian in 2024 after taking third at the Trials.



Long Jump

Effervescent and excellent all at the same time, Tara Davis-Woodhall has dominated the women's long jump over the past couple years. The Olympic and World Indoor gold medalist in 2024 and World Championships winner last year, Davis-Woodhall has made big jumps a habit. She exploded to a wind-aided 7.25 at the USATF LA Grand Prix and backed it up with a legal 7.20, and then won the Pre Classic with a 7.13 jump. Her 7.20 made her the No. 4 all-time American performer and leads the world list this season.



Coming up behind her is Stanford's NCAA champ, Alyssa Jones. Jones joined the seven-meter club in May with a 7.09 at the NCAA West meet to move to No. 7 all-time, and she added a 7.06 for the NCAA title. Jones is also a very talented high jumper with a 1.91 PB.



2025 World Indoor champion Claire Bryant was the USATF runner-up and recently had her best outdoor jump ever with a 6.94 to take second at the London DL meet. Monae' Nichols, the 2024 World Indoor silver medalist, won the Shaoxing DL meet and had a windy 7.05 at the Pre Classic. She has a legal best of 6.97.



Triple Jump

With no clear favorite in the absence of indoor American record holder and Olympic medalist Jasmine Moore, the 2025 champ, this one will be a toss-up. Euphenie Andre was third in 2025 and recently set a PB of 13.73 for fourth at the Pan American Championships in Colombia. Mylana Hearn was fifth in 2025, but beat Andre with a 13.75 at Medellin.



A big indoor PB of 13.94 at Fayetteville in January propelled Ryann Porter to the World Indoors after she was third at the USATF Indoor Championships. Porter ended up 16th in Torun.



Shot Put

Five-time champion and American indoor and outdoor record holder Chase Jackson now has nine of the top 10 performances ever by an American, topped by her AR of 20.95 last year. Jackson won last year's gold by almost a meter and has a pair of world titles in 2022 and 2023. She was the World Indoor champ this year after taking the USATF gold, and she has four major victories that include a 20.74 season best at the Oslo DL meet.



Last year's runner-up, Maggie Ewen, is a season veteran and the No. 3 all-time American with a best of 20.45 from three years ago. Jaida Ross is also in the 20-meter club with a PB of 20.13 to rank sixth on the U.S. all-time list, and Adelaide Aquilla was an Olympian at Tokyo who earned bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games. Aquilla is No. 10 on the U.S. all-time list at 19.64.



USATF Indoors runner-up Abria Smith set her PB at that meet, hitting 19.23, and she went on to take seventh at the World Indoors. One other likely contender is 2022 World Champs eighth place finisher Jessica Woodard.



Discus

Two Olympic golds, a world title, an American record, seven U.S. golds – what more could Valarie Sion want? Sion has been the dominant force in world platter spinning of late, and her grip on the all-time U.S. performance list stands at eight of the ten best. She had won four straight Diamond League meets this year before being shocked by Cierra Jackson, who uncorked an incredible 71.72 to win the London Diamond League meet on July 18 and move to No. 2 all-time American.



Jackson was the 2025 NCAA champ for Fresno State, and her London throw added almost four meters to her previous PB. That it came on the heels of six fouls at the Pre Classic made it even more remarkable.



2023 world champion Laulauga Tausaga is the only other American woman ever to throw beyond 70 meters, boasting a PB of 70.72 at Ramona last year. Tausaga was sixth at Tokyo last summer and has big throws in her. Other podium contenders include Veronica Fraley, the 2024 NCAA champ, and Gabi Jacobs, who was third here last year.



Hammer

One group that always seems to show up whenever there's an opportunity to ply their wares in the ring is the hammer crew. Five of the top 10 all-time American are entered, with American record holder and defending champ DeAnna Price and 2026 list leader Rachel Richeson, who is bringing in a PB of 79.33. Price won the 2019 world title and was the bronze medalist in 2023, and she holds the AR at 80.31.



Richeson was third in this meet a year ago and has had a very good skein of meets in '26 that includes a win at the USATF Throws Festival. She set a PB there and then upped it at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix, where she nearly upset Canada's Olympic champ, Camryn Rogers.



2023 world silver medalist and 2022 bronze medalist Janee Kassanavoid has struggled a bit this season but has the tools to sap out of it and challenge for medals, and Paris '24 silver medalist Annette Echikunwoke has also been throwing well and consistently. She is looking for a big breakthrough to move up the all-time list from her 75.51 PB that makes her the No. 8 all-time American.



Erin Reese moved into the top 10 at No. 6 with a 76.76 in her home ring at Terre Haute, and will look to translate that form to the bigger stage.



Javelin

Four PBs and five straight wins got the 2026 season off to a great start for Madison Wiltrout, last year's USATF silver medalist. Wiltrout, a 2025 World Championships qualifier, raised her PB to 63.88 and added more than two and a half meters to her pre-'26 best.



Defending champ Evie Bliss had six straight wins during the collegiate season before earning silver at the NCAA Championships for Bucknell. She improved her PB to 61.34 in April. The third-place finisher from last year, Sarah Blake, is also back and has a longer PB at 59.69. 2023 champion Maddie Harris earned Pan American Games bronze that year and set her PB of 60.73.



Heptathlon

2025 bronze medalist Allie Jones is the top returnee in an event that will be much closer than previous years. Jones scored 6,376 at Götzis last year and tallied 6,164 at the USATF meet. She will need to score very well to stave off Erin Marsh, the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist who put together a PB score of 6,305 at Ratingen, Germany, at the end of June.



2024 NCAA champion Timara Chapman was fifth in the pentathlon at the 2025 World Indoors and second at this year's USATF indoor pentathlon with a PB score of 4,603. Her heptathlon best is 6,339 from her NCAA win in '24. Lexie Keller's 6,249 puts her in good stead if she can put together a good javelin effort.