Leadership Advisor Donna Brighton Launches Vision & Vines Around a Question AI Cannot Answer

Donna Brighton AI generated, you can't replicate being here in person!

As women live longer and AI gets smarter, Vision & Vines creates space to answer one question technology never can: What's next?

You'll leave Vision & Vines having done something most goal setting never asks of you: stop chasing outcomes and achievements. Instead, you will declare, out loud, who you're becoming next.” — Donna Brighton

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence can summarize books, analyze information, generate ideas, and recommend next steps in seconds. As these capabilities continue to reshape the way people work, leadership advisor Donna Brighton believes they also raise a different question, one receiving far less attention.If technology becomes increasingly capable of providing answers, what questions become even more important for humans to answer themselves?Today Brighton announced Vision & Vines , an intimate four-day retreat designed around one of those questions: Who do I want to become next?The retreat arrives as two significant trends converge. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how people think and work, while women reaching fifty today can expect to have decades of life still ahead of them. Brighton believes that combination makes intentional reflection more valuable, not less.Rather than resisting artificial intelligence, Brighton built it into the beginning of the experience. Before arriving in Oregon's Willamette Valley, every participant works with Clarity Companion™, an AI powered thinking partner for busy women who aren’t into journaling. It helps organize ideas, create the building blocks to design their future and prepare for deeper reflection at the retreat.At Vision & Vines, technology is intentionally set aside. The focus shifts from gathering more information to asking better questions and listening deeply to your inner voice."We're asking the wrong question about artificial intelligence," Brighton said. "Most people want to know what jobs it will replace. I'm more interested in what kinds of thinking become even more valuable because AI exists. Technology can help us organize our thinking. It cannot decide what kind of life is worth building. It cannot replace our intuition or inner wisdom."Throughout the retreat, participants create a Vision Declaration™, a personal statement that clarifies who they want to become and how they want to live, lead, and shape the decades ahead."A vision board defines what you want," Brighton said. "A Vision Declaration defines who you're becoming."The retreat is guided by Brighton's Success Operating System™, a framework developed through nearly three decades of advising leaders as they navigated growth, uncertainty, career transitions, and significant life decisions. The same process that has helped executives bring greater clarity to complex decisions is now being applied to one of life's most important transitions, deciding intentionally how to live the decades ahead.The inspiration for Vision & Vines came unexpectedly during Brighton's own season of reflection. Following a portrait session, she found herself reflecting on who she was becoming, the possibilities for her future and the lessons she learned over 55 years. She wrote what became her own Vision Declaration, a reminder of the future she is intentionally designing. That personal experience became the foundation for the retreat."I realized I had spent years helping leaders create clarity inside their organizations," Brighton said. "The next challenge was creating space for accomplished women to create that same clarity about their own lives. AI can help us think more efficiently. It cannot tell us who we are becoming. That work will always belong to us."Vision & Vines is set among the vineyards of Oregon's Willamette Valley during harvest season, where the rhythm of the vineyard offers a quiet contrast to the speed of modern life. The setting is intentional. In a world that constantly rewards faster answers, the retreat creates space for slower questions, the ones that shape the direction of the decades ahead. Christy Agee is the experience and hospitality partner for Vision & Vines. As founder of The Curated Course, a luxury travel advisor, WSET Level 3 wine professional, and passionate believer in the power of meaningful experiences to bring people together. Her gift is anticipating the details so participants can simply exhale, be fully present, and savor conversations, the people, the place, and the moment, and the rare luxury of having nowhere else they need to be. Wine is available for those who enjoy it, but the focus is on what emerges when accomplished women finally have space to think.Vision & Vines takes place October 25 through October 28, 2026. Hosted at The Allison Inn & Spa in Oregon's Willamette Valley, the retreat pairs an intentionally designed environment with conversations that invite participants to slow down enough to hear their own thinking again. Participation is intentionally limited to fifteen women to encourage meaningful conversation and authentic connection. Registration begins with a personal conversation with Donna Brighton to determine mutual fit. Additional information is available at donnabrighton.com/vision-and-vines.About Donna BrightonDonna Brighton is a leadership advisor, strategic facilitator, keynote speaker, and founder of Brighton Leadership. For nearly thirty years she has helped senior leaders strengthen the quality of their thinking, navigate complex change, and align strategy with intentional action. She is the author of The Rebel Leader's Guide to Your Leadership Voice and coauthor of The Flourishing Workplace. Her work includes the Business Clarity System™, Team TuneUP™, Leadership Uncorked™, the High 5 Mastermind ™, and Vision & Vines™, all built around a single belief: the quality of our lives, leadership, and organizations is determined by the quality of our thinking.

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