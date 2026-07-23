FixMold Miami Expands South Florida Mold Response Capacity as Hurricane Season Peaks

Mold Remediation & Air Quality Restoration

Family-owned, IICRC-certified mold remediation company expands inspection and response teams across South Florida as hurricane season drives demand.

Our first visit is about finding the truth, not selling remediation," said Moty Katz, founder of FixMold Miami. "If there's no mold to remove, that's exactly what we tell homeowners.” — Moty Katz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, FL, July 23, 2026. Florida's hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, brings the heavy rainfall, flooding and prolonged indoor humidity that create ideal conditions for mold growth. FixMold Miami, a state-licensed, IICRC-certified mold inspection, testing and mold remediation company backed by the Katz family's 30-plus-year legacy in the industry, is expanding its residential, commercial and marine teams across Miami-Dade, Broward and Fort Lauderdale to meet the seasonal rise in demand. The expansion follows a year in which the company completed more than 7,000 mold assessments and over 3,600 remediation projects across South Florida, with volume on pace to double in 2026.

Water intrusion from storms, roof leaks and air-conditioning condensation is one of the most common ways mold enters a home or business in South Florida, and it can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours of a moisture event. The added capacity is meant to shorten response times during the months when that risk is highest.

"Our job on the first visit isn't to sell a remediation. It's to tell a homeowner exactly what's happening in their property and why," said Moty Katz, founder of FixMold Miami. "If testing shows there's nothing to remediate, that's the answer we give. Hurricane season is when people find out fast whether their home handled the water the way it should have."



What Sets the Expansion Apart

FixMold's teams use infrared thermal imaging, laser particle counters and Wi-Fi-connected air monitors to locate hidden moisture and airborne contamination, paired with a zero-VOC, biocide-free product line for remediation. Every inspection and post-remediation clearance test is verified through Hayes Microbial Consulting, an accredited third-party laboratory, rather than interpreted in-house, a step designed to keep testing and remediation independent of each other.

For property owners who want guidance before scheduling an in-person visit, FixMold also offers FaceTime Mold Solutions, a complimentary virtual assessment the company introduced during the pandemic. It has since become one of the company's most-used entry points into service, letting a state-certified technician walk a homeowner through visible mold, water stains or musty odors over live video before any appointment is booked.



Coverage Across South Florida

The expanded coverage spans mold inspection and testing, remediation and removal, HVAC and air-duct restoration, indoor air quality testing, odor elimination, and commercial sanitization for homes, offices, hotels and marine vessels throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Because FixMold's technicians, general contractors and HVAC staff work in-house rather than through subcontractors, a project can move from inspection through remediation and reconstruction without being handed between outside vendors.

The company's marine division applies the same inspection and lab-verification process to boats, yachts and commercial vessels, addressing the confined spaces, specialized materials and constant humidity unique to marine environments.

As South Florida moves through the remainder of hurricane season, FixMold said it plans to keep adding inspection and remediation crews across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to hold down response times through the highest-risk months of the year.



About FixMold Miami

FixMold Miami is a family-owned, state-licensed and IICRC-certified environmental services company serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, backed by more than three decades of Katz family experience in mold remediation dating back to 1989. The Katz family has founded and led several of the industry's established companies, including Five Boro Mold Specialist and Miami Mold Specialist, and helped establish the Florida Association of Mold Professionals. Building on that legacy, FixMold has become one of South Florida's most reviewed environmental firms, with more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, BBB, Facebook, Angi and Thumbtack, and BBB A+ accreditation since 2023. FixMold offers a 12-month warranty, price-match guarantee, 0% APR financing and 24/7 concierge support.



Media and Service Inquiries

FixMold Miami

Phone: 305-465-6653

Email: fixmold@gmail.com

Website: https://fixmold.com

Service Area: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe County and surrounding South Florida communities

FixMold Explainer Video for Miami Mold Inspection, Testing, and Mold Removal Services in Miami, FL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.