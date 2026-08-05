MUSASHI JAPAN Receives Top Brand Awareness Rating Across Seven Global Markets

TAIMATSU main office entrance MUSASHI JAPAN brand recognition MUSASHI JAPAN brand image MUSASHI Japanese kitchen knives with ingredients MUSASHI JAPAN Ocean knife collection

Global survey reports 22.5% brand awareness, 91.7% favorability, and 71.0% purchase intention for the Japanese kitchen knife brand.

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, received the top rating as the most recognized knife brand in a global brand survey conducted by GMO Internet, Inc.

The survey covered seven markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Japanese Kitchen Knives Gain Visibility in Global Markets

In the survey, MUSASHI JAPAN recorded a brand awareness rate of 22.5%, exceeding competing brands by 1.1 percentage points. The brand also recorded a favorability rate of 91.7% and a purchase intention rate of 71.0%.

The results indicate that MUSASHI JAPAN’s Japanese kitchen knives have gained recognition among consumers in major overseas markets. The seven surveyed countries have a combined estimated population of 365,749,756 people, making them important markets for the brand’s future international development.

Brand Image Evaluation of MUSASHI JAPAN

In the brand image section of the survey, MUSASHI JAPAN received strong evaluations for attributes such as “high quality and reliable,” “highly designed,” and “modern and sophisticated.”

The survey also found that social media and online advertising were among the main channels through which respondents became aware of the brand, indicating that digital marketing activities have contributed to MUSASHI JAPAN’s recognition in overseas markets.

Future Brand Strategy

Based on the survey results, TAIMATSU plans to focus on the following initiatives:

Strengthening global brand marketing across the United States, Europe, Australia, and other international markets

Expanding social media strategies, including TikTok, to improve brand awareness and favorability

Expanding domestic and overseas locations and retail development

Continuing brand investment with the goal of reaching 49% awareness

Through these initiatives, TAIMATSU aims to further develop MUSASHI JAPAN as a Japanese kitchen knife brand that presents Japanese craftsmanship to global markets.

Survey Overview

Survey Period: November 27 to December 2, 2025

Research Company: GMO Internet, Inc.

Survey Method: Online survey

Survey Respondents: Men and women aged 20 to 60

Surveyed Countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain

Sample Size: 963 respondents

Estimated Combined Population of Surveyed Countries: 365,749,756 people

Main Survey Items: Basic attributes, cooking habits, knife ownership, purchase motivation, brand awareness, brand image, favorability, and purchase intention

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Inc. Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective.

Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

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