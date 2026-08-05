MUSASHI JAPAN Receives Top Brand Awareness Rating Across Seven Global Markets
Global survey reports 22.5% brand awareness, 91.7% favorability, and 71.0% purchase intention for the Japanese kitchen knife brand.
TOKYO, JAPAN, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, received the top rating as the most recognized knife brand in a global brand survey conducted by GMO Internet, Inc.
The survey covered seven markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
Japanese Kitchen Knives Gain Visibility in Global Markets
In the survey, MUSASHI JAPAN recorded a brand awareness rate of 22.5%, exceeding competing brands by 1.1 percentage points. The brand also recorded a favorability rate of 91.7% and a purchase intention rate of 71.0%.
The results indicate that MUSASHI JAPAN’s Japanese kitchen knives have gained recognition among consumers in major overseas markets. The seven surveyed countries have a combined estimated population of 365,749,756 people, making them important markets for the brand’s future international development.
Brand Image Evaluation of MUSASHI JAPAN
In the brand image section of the survey, MUSASHI JAPAN received strong evaluations for attributes such as “high quality and reliable,” “highly designed,” and “modern and sophisticated.”
The survey also found that social media and online advertising were among the main channels through which respondents became aware of the brand, indicating that digital marketing activities have contributed to MUSASHI JAPAN’s recognition in overseas markets.
Future Brand Strategy
Based on the survey results, TAIMATSU plans to focus on the following initiatives:
Strengthening global brand marketing across the United States, Europe, Australia, and other international markets
Expanding social media strategies, including TikTok, to improve brand awareness and favorability
Expanding domestic and overseas locations and retail development
Continuing brand investment with the goal of reaching 49% awareness
Through these initiatives, TAIMATSU aims to further develop MUSASHI JAPAN as a Japanese kitchen knife brand that presents Japanese craftsmanship to global markets.
Survey Overview
Survey Period: November 27 to December 2, 2025
Research Company: GMO Internet, Inc.
Survey Method: Online survey
Survey Respondents: Men and women aged 20 to 60
Surveyed Countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain
Sample Size: 963 respondents
Estimated Combined Population of Surveyed Countries: 365,749,756 people
Main Survey Items: Basic attributes, cooking habits, knife ownership, purchase motivation, brand awareness, brand image, favorability, and purchase intention
TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview
Established: November 2023
Representative Director: Wang Weihan
Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Website: TAIMATSU Inc. Corporate Website
TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective.
Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.
Operating Brands
MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business
YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business
FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business
ITTO Restaurant Business
Tomoki Tokoro
TAIMATSU Inc.
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