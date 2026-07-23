Hemp-Infused Seltzers Market Poised for Robust Growth as Wellness Beverage Demand Accelerates

hemp-infused seltzers market

Hemp-Infused Seltzers Market is projected to grow from US$237.0 million in 2026 to US$786.9 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 18.7%.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemp-infused seltzers market is entering a period of rapid expansion as consumers increasingly seek healthier, alcohol-free beverages that support relaxation and overall wellness. According to recent market analysis, the industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$237.0 million in 2026 and expand to US$786.9 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of hemp-derived ingredients, combined with evolving consumer lifestyles, is expected to fuel sustained demand across multiple regions.

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Functional Beverage Trend Drives Market Momentum

Hemp-infused seltzers are sparkling water beverages formulated with hemp-derived ingredients such as cannabidiol (CBD), hemp seed oil, or broad-spectrum hemp extracts. These drinks provide consumers with a low-calorie, alcohol-free option designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing without intoxicating effects. Increasing interest in functional beverages among Millennials and Generation Z has significantly strengthened the market outlook, with many consumers replacing traditional alcoholic beverages with wellness-focused alternatives.

Consumers are also becoming more familiar with the perceived benefits of CBD, including stress management, improved sleep quality, and post-exercise recovery. Rising media coverage, expanding scientific research, and wellness-focused marketing campaigns have further enhanced product awareness, encouraging broader adoption across retail channels.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America is expected to dominate the hemp-infused seltzers market in 2026, accounting for approximately 62% of global revenue. The region benefits from a mature hemp CBD industry, supportive regulations, and a highly developed functional beverage retail network. The United States remains the primary contributor, supported by the legalization of industrial hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill and strong consumer acceptance of wellness beverages.

Canada also continues to strengthen its position due to its federally regulated cannabis framework, allowing licensed retail distribution of hemp-derived beverages while supporting innovation across the category.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2033, with an expected CAGR of 21.3%. Countries including Australia, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rising consumer interest in health-oriented beverages alongside evolving regulatory frameworks for hemp-derived ingredients.

Australia benefits from favorable regulatory developments for low-dose CBD products and a growing wellness culture, while Japan's advanced functional beverage industry provides a strong foundation for hemp-based product innovation. As regulations continue to evolve, regional demand is expected to accelerate further.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Citrus Flavors

Berry Flavors

Tropical Flavors

Herbal and Botanical Flavors

By Usage Occasion

Casual Consumption

Social Gatherings

Sporting Events

Outdoor Activities

Wellness and Relaxation

By Consumer Demographics

Millennials (25–40 years)

Generation X (41–56 years)

Baby Boomers (57–75 years)

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Wellness Applications Expand Consumer Appeal

The wellness and relaxation segment is anticipated to account for nearly 32% of total market revenue in 2026. Hemp-infused seltzers are increasingly incorporated into yoga sessions, meditation practices, evening relaxation routines, and self-care activities as consumers prioritize stress management and paddleboarding enthusiasts are adopting hemp-infused beverages as refreshing alcohol-free alternatives that confusion about product safety and intended benefits. Companies are investing heavily in consumer education campaigns to distinguish hemp ingredients from and balanced lifestyles.

Outdoor recreation also represents a rapidly expanding usage occasion. Hiking, cycling, camping, and paddleboarding enthusiasts are adopting hemp-infused beverages as refreshing alcohol-free alternatives that complement active lifestyles while supporting recovery and relaxation.

Industry Faces Education and Regulatory Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the industry continues to encounter several obstacles. Many consumers still mistakenly associate hemp-derived CBD beverages with psychoactive cannabis products, creating confusion about product safety and intended benefits. Companies are investing heavily in consumer education campaigns to distinguish hemp ingredients from THC-containing products.

Manufacturers must also address technical formulation challenges related to CBD stability, water solubility, and consistent potency in carbonated beverages. Advanced nano-emulsification technologies and third-party testing are increasingly being adopted to improve product reliability and strengthen consumer confidence.

Innovation Shapes premium branding, and expanded distribution. Businesses are exploring formulations that combine hemp extracts with adaptogens, vitamins, electrolytes, and nootropics to create

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Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes specialized hemp beverage brands, cannabis beverage companies, and functional drink manufacturers focused on product innovation, premium branding, and expanded distribution. Businesses are exploring formulations that combine hemp extracts with adaptogens, vitamins, electrolytes, and nootropics to create beverages offering multiple wellness benefits while differentiating themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

A notable recent development occurred in April 2025 when Cornbread Hemp introduced new THC seltzers featuring hemp-derived ingredients, expanding its alcohol-free wellness beverage portfolio. Continued innovation, favorable regulatory progress, and rising consumer demand are expected to position the hemp-infused seltzers market for sustained global growth through 2033.

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