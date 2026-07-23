Vodatel Networks and RadiansPlus Technologies Partner to Deliver Game-Changing EV Charging Solutions for Macao

Innoex is the premier innovation and technology event spotlighted cutting-edge advancements across AI+, robotics, the low-altitude economy, property technology, and retail solutions RadiansPlus Technologies is a pioneering company in smart, grid-friendly EV and PV charging solutions. Vodatel engages in the design, supply, implementation and maintenance of turnkey solutions in the areas of IT, networks and surveillance and in the development of customised software for its customers.

Rethinking the Grid: Delivering 100% EV Charging for Macao, Today. Empowering Macao’s Green and Energy Transition Through Smart Infrastructure

By leveraging PSN technology, we can slash upfront investment and shorten the certification period for new charging stations, making sustainable mobility practical and accessible for all residents.” — Geoffrey Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VODATEL Networks Holding Limited (Macao) and RadiansPlus Technologies Ltd (Hong Kong) are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to revolutionize Macao’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. By deploying RadiansPlus’s proprietary Power System Neutral (PSN) technology, the partnership will provide high-density EV charging across Macao without requiring traditional, costly and time-consuming power grid upgrades. The companies are presenting at Innoex 2026 to jointly unveil this partnership.As Macao pushes toward its smart city and carbon neutrality goals, the limited power capacity of existing buildings has remained a significant barrier to EV adoption. This collaboration addresses that challenge directly. The PSN Dynamic Load Management (PSN-DLM) technology enables 100% EV charging coverage by intelligently balancing energy demand in real time within a building’s existing electrical allocation.“This partnership is a game-changer for Macao,” said Professor Geoffrey Chan of RadiansPlus Technologies. “By leveraging PSN technology, we can slash upfront investment and shorten the certification period for new charging stations, making sustainable mobility practical and accessible for all residents.”Key Benefits of the PSN Solution:Grid Optimization: Unlocks 100% charging capacity without infrastructure overhauls.Cost Efficiency: Significantly reduces installation and operational expenses for property owners.Rapid Deployment: Enables faster rollout of charging stations in high-density urban areas, including residential car parks and commercial hubs.This initiative reinforces both companies’ commitment to building a greener, more connected Greater Bay Area.Furthermore, the collaboration will extend to international universities for research and development of PSN technologies in green energy management systems. This includes microgrid control applications—integrating PV, BESS, EV, grid and load—to convert various assets into energy hubs with distributed energy resources.Please visit Booth 3D-B01 to meet with Professor Geoffrey Chan of RadiansPlus Technologies. Professor Chan will also deliver a talk on PSN technology at the Macao Booth during the event.Press enquiries:Email: info@radiansplus.comWhatsApp: +852 9492 9982

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