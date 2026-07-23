South Florida Soul Rodeo Rides into West Palm Beach Celebrating Black Cowboy Culture and Championship Competition

Championship rodeo, live entertainment, community giveaways and Black cowboy culture come to the South Florida Fairgrounds on July 25.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowboy hats, horses, Southern soul music, championship rodeo competition, and thousands of fans will converge at the South Florida Fairgrounds located at 9067 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach on Saturday, July 25, 2026, as the South Florida Soul Rodeo returns to the Palm Beach County for what promises to be one of Florida's most unique cultural and entertainment events of the summer.Far more than a rodeo, the South Florida Soul Rodeo is a celebration of history, heritage, community, and culture; bringing together families, horse enthusiasts, urban cowboys and cowgirls, competitors, and visitors from across the country for an unforgettable experience that blends the excitement of professional rodeo with Southern hospitality and live entertainment.As Black rodeo culture continues to experience a national resurgence, drawing sold-out crowds from Texas to Georgia and beyond, the South Florida Soul Rodeo is helping shine a spotlight on a chapter of American history that many people have never been taught.Nearly one in four cowboys in the American West were Black, yet their stories have often been overlooked. The South Florida Soul Rodeo honors that legacy while introducing a new generation to the traditions, athleticism, and culture that continue to thrive today."People are often surprised to learn about the tremendous contributions Black cowboys made to the American West," said Travis Gammage, Founder of the South Florida Soul Rodeo. "This event is about more than competition. It's about preserving history, bringing communities together, creating opportunities, and celebrating a culture that continues to inspire generations."Beginning Saturday afternoon, spectators will experience heart-pounding rodeo competition featuring some of the region's top competitors in:• Junior Barrel Racing• Ladies Barrel Racing• Chute Dogging• Ranch Bronc Riding• Bull RidingEach event showcases the skill, speed, athleticism, and courage that define the sport of rodeo. But the excitement doesn't stop inside the arena. Guests can also enjoy:• Live Southern entertainment• Western fashion• Food vendors• Family-friendly activities• Community giveaways• Interactive experiences• Cowboy and Cowgirl culture• Shopping with local businesses and artisansThroughout the day, attendees will experience the energy of a festival combined with the authenticity of a championship rodeo.In addition to the day's entertainment, several lucky attendees will receive an unexpected surprise. As part of the event's community giveback initiative, the South Florida Soul Rodeo will pay the electric bills of several lucky guests who attend the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a copy of their current electric bill for a chance to be selected during the rodeo."Families are facing increasing financial pressures," Gammage said. "If we can provide an afternoon of fun while helping ease someone's burden, even if it's paying their light bill, that's what community is all about."The South Florida Soul Rodeo has quickly grown into one of Florida's premier multicultural Western experiences, attracting attendees from throughout the Southeast and beyond.By celebrating the traditions of Black cowboys while embracing modern Western culture, the event creates an inclusive atmosphere where longtime rodeo fans and first-time visitors alike can experience a side of American history that deserves greater recognition.The event also generates significant economic activity for local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and small businesses as visitors travel to Palm Beach County for the weekend.For tickets and event information, visit: www.SouthFloridaSoulRodeo.com For media credentials or any media-related inquiries, please contact Jessica Williams at 954-560-4812 or info@southpromo.com.High-resolution photos and promotional assets are available at: https://ibb.co/album/xJwg2c

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