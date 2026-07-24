Avi-Go Enters Its Next Stage of Growth as a Business Aviation Intelligence Platform

A Refreshed Identity for the Next Chapter

Avi-Go enters its next stage of growth with AI and Data as strategic pillars, a refreshed identity, and a clearer four-product ecosystem.

Our ambition is not simply to build another platform, but to help shape the future of business aviation through continuous learning, customer insight, and long-term improvement.” — Colin Cao, CEO of Avi-Go.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avi-Go is entering its next stage of growth, strengthening its position as an innovation-driven Business Aviation Intelligence Platform for brokers, operators, flight departments, and industry professionals.This new chapter reflects the company’s evolution from a technology platform into a connected intelligence ecosystem. By bringing together AI , industry data , marketplace capabilities, and practical operational tools, Avi-Go aims to help users access information more efficiently and make faster, better-informed decisions.At the center of this strategy are two key pillars: AI and Data. Together, they guide how Avi-Go develops its technology, expands its capabilities, and transforms complex information into practical intelligence.Avi-Go continues to invest in AI developed specifically for business aviation, supported by comprehensive industry data. Its AI capabilities support areas such as flight operations, route analysis, market research, fleet intelligence, and commercial decision-making.Its data capabilities provide access to aircraft movements, airport activity, aircraft and operator information, historical trends, market intelligence, reports, live flight tracking, and integration-ready datasets.By combining intelligent technology with relevant industry data, Avi-Go helps users identify patterns, uncover opportunities, improve efficiency, and apply insights across operational and commercial workflows.To reflect this evolution, Avi-Go has also introduced a refreshed brand identity across its logo, color system, typography, and product architecture.Inspired by birds, aircraft, and the letter “A,” the updated logo represents movement, intelligence, innovation, and forward progress. The refreshed Blue and Aqua color palette reflects trust, technology, and data, while the updated typography and visual system create a cleaner, sharper, and more intuitive digital experience.The new identity supports Avi-Go’s ambition to become a leading intelligence and technology platform for the global business aviation community while retaining the trust and industry focus at the heart of the brand.Alongside the refreshed identity, Avi-Go has organized its expanding capabilities into four connected product suites: Avi AI, Avi Market, Avi Data, and Avi Tools. This new structure creates a clearer platform experience and makes it easier for users to identify the solutions most relevant to their operational and commercial needs.1. Avi AI brings together Avi-Go’s artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing users to explore industry information, analyze operational and market data, ask relevant questions, and receive clearer insights for decision-making.2. Avi Market includes marketplace and transaction-focused capabilities such as Aircraft Search, Empty Legs, Trip Board, Orders, and aircraft availability solutions. It supports the discovery of charter opportunities and more efficient workflows.3. Avi Data includes Live Flight Tracking, Aviation Lookup, reports, APIs, and other intelligence solutions. It provides access to aircraft activity, airport traffic, market trends, historical information, and integration-ready datasets.4. Avi Tools offers practical utilities, many of which are available without registration. These include the Charter Cost Estimator, Empty Leg Radar, Event Traffic Forecaster, Tail Number Quick Check, Aircraft Tracker, Jet Fuel Calculator, NOTAM Radar, and METAR and TAF Radar.Together, these four product suites form a connected ecosystem supporting research, analysis, flight activity monitoring, charter workflows, and everyday operational decision-making.Beyond its technology and product development, Avi-Go’s evolution is also shaped by a culture of continuous learning, improvement, and the pursuit of excellence.The company believes meaningful innovation requires a long-term commitment to listening to customers, exploring new ideas, and continuously refining its products to create practical value.With AI and Data as its strategic pillars, a refreshed brand identity, a clearer product ecosystem, and a culture centered on pursuing excellence, Avi-Go is building the foundation for its next chapter of innovation and long-term growth.ABOUT AVI-GOAvi-Go is a Business Aviation Intelligence Platform built around two strategic pillars: AI and Data.The platform combines industry-focused artificial intelligence, comprehensive data, marketplace capabilities, live flight tracking, APIs, reports, and practical operational tools to help professionals improve visibility, work more efficiently, and make better-informed decisions.For more information, visit avi-go.com

The New Avi-Go | Refreshed Logo, Colors and Brand Identity

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