Shaping Tomorrow Through Courage, Leadership and Legacy: Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2027

Recognizing Extraordinary Women Whose Leadership Inspires Us to Dream Big

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Women's Hall of Fame proudly announces the Class of 2027, recognizing an extraordinary group of women whose leadership, innovation and service have shaped Colorado.Announced during Colorado's 150th anniversary of statehood, the Class of 2027 also honors Hall founder M.L. Hanson, whose induction recognizes the vision that established the organization more than four decades ago.The Class of 2027 was announced on July 22, 2026, at IMA Financial Group, joining 205 women whose leadership and achievements have been recognized by the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame. This year's theme, "Dream Big," celebrates women whose courage and determination transformed bold ideas into lasting impact."The Class of 2027 reminds us that every achievement begins with the courage to dream big," said Executive Director Barb Beckner. "These remarkable women have expanded opportunities, strengthened our communities and created legacies that will inspire future generations."The inductees will be formally honored at the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame Induction Gala on March 26, 2027.Businesses, organizations and community leaders are invited to support this inspiring celebration through sponsorships, corporate tables and event attendance.2027 COLORADO WOMEN'S HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:CONTEMPORARYJANINE DAVIDSON, PhD is a former Air Force pilot, and the first woman to fly the tactical C-130. She served as the 32nd Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy, and since 2017, has served as president of Metropolitan State University of Denver, championing access to affordable, high-quality education. An author and nationally respected defense expert, she has broken barriers in military service, influenced national security policy and expanded educational opportunities for thousands.LUCILLE ECHOHAWK is a citizen of the Pawnee Nation who has spent more than four decades advancing Native American child welfare and philanthropy. She co-founded the Denver Indian Center, the Denver Indian Family Resource Center and Native Americans in Philanthropy, helping strengthen Native communities and expand opportunities for Native children and families across Colorado.M.L. HANSON is a pioneering banker and nonprofit leader who founded the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame in 1984. After breaking barriers as Assistant Vice President at United Bank of Denver, she went on to lead nonprofit organizations and the Women's Leadership Foundation. Her vision continues to inspire by preserving and celebrating the achievements of Colorado women.FLORENCE HERNÁNDEZ-RAMOS founded Denver's KUVO jazz public radio station and became the nation's first Latina president and general manager of a jazz public radio station. She later co-founded the Latino Public Radio Consortium, expanding Latino representation in public broadcasting. A native of Lamar, Colorado, Hernández-Ramos helped transform Colorado's media landscape and inspire future generations of journalists and broadcasters.REBECCA LOVE KOURLIS is a former Colorado Supreme Court Justice who founded the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver, becoming a national leader in court reform. Through her judicial leadership and commitment to innovation, she has expanded access to justice and strengthened the legal system in Colorado and across the nation.LESLIE LEINWAND PhD is a molecular biologist at the University of Colorado Boulder whose research has advanced understanding of inherited heart disease and cardiovascular health. She co-founded the biotechnology companies Myogen and MyoKardia, whose work led to the first FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Her scientific leadership has advanced patient care while inspiring future generations of researchers.MARGARET A. "PEGGY" LEMONE PhD was the first woman to become a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. Her pioneering research advanced understanding of the planetary boundary layer and tropical convection, while her leadership expanded opportunities for women and minorities in science. Her work has left a lasting impact on atmospheric science.DONNA LYNNE, DrPH is a healthcare executive and public servant who served as Colorado's 49th lieutenant governor and first chief operating officer. After leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and Columbia University, she became CEO of Denver Health, leading the successful 2024 ballot measure that secured the future of Colorado's largest safety-net health system. Her leadership has strengthened healthcare access across Colorado.GAIL SCHWARTZ served two terms in the Colorado State Senate, where she sponsored the landmark Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Act to fund rural school construction. She also served as a University of Colorado Regent and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley, advancing education and affordable housing across Colorado.DIANE T. WENDT was the University of Denver's first director of women's athletics and a national advocate for Title IX. She served on the NCAA Gender Equity Task Force, led the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators and was later inducted into its Hall of Fame. The University of Denver honored her legacy by naming an equity award and its sports fields in her honor.HISTORICALJOYCE PORTER ARNEILL was a philanthropist, political organizer and champion golfer who co-founded the National Federation of Republican Women and served as its first president. She also organized Colorado's Independent Coalition of American Women, won the state's first women's open golf championship and devoted decades of service to the Denver Dumb Friends League and Denver Botanic Gardens.BETTY JENNINGS was a certified nurse-midwife and University of Colorado faculty member who helped establish legal, licensed nurse-midwifery in Colorado. She founded the university's faculty midwifery practice, launched its nurse-midwifery education program and trained generations of midwives, transforming maternal healthcare.MARCY MORRISON was a trailblazing public servant and the first woman elected to the Manitou Springs School Board. She later served as an El Paso County commissioner, state representative, mayor of Manitou Springs and Colorado insurance commissioner, championing women's and children's mental health and open space preservation through decades of bipartisan leadership.ABOUT THE COLORADO WOMEN'S HALL OF FAMEFounded in 1985, the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame honors women whose leadership, achievements and service have shaped Colorado's history. Through education, storytelling and public engagement, the Hall preserves their legacies while inspiring future generations. Its inductees represent diverse fields, including education, science, business, the arts, healthcare, public service and advocacy.

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