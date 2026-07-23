International Recording Artist Clarissa makes waves with Summer Tour & Hot Releases

Clarissa The Sassy British Soul Singer is pushing the boundaries and making moves

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Independent international recording artist Clarissa is launching an ambitiousnationwide campaign featuring new music releases every two weeks while expandingher live touring schedule across the Midwest and Hampton Roads, Virginia.Upcoming original releases include Baby Boy, Wasting Time, Safe, and Algorithm Blues,a contemporary folk-blues record exploring authenticity, self-love and the impact oftechnology on modern life."I've never wanted to be boxed into one genre," says Clarissa. "Every song tells adifferent story. Whether it's R&B;, Hip-Hop, Soul or Folk-Blues, I want listeners to feelsomething real."Before heading east, Clarissa continues her Midwest momentum with appearances atUntitled Supper Club (Chicago), the 11th Granville Blues & R&B; Festival (Milwaukee), Shakers Cigar Bar (Milwaukee), another performance at Shakers on August 1, and theHOPES Center Festival of Hope 2026 at Buca's Bar & Grill in Racine on August 2.The Hampton Roads tour showcases premier destinations including Lucé Secondo inChesapeake, where elevated Italian cuisine is paired with exceptional live music, andPrivé in Newport News, a stylish dining and entertainment destination blendingcontemporary cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and live performances into one completeexperience.The tour also includes Admiral's Lounge at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, multipleappearances at Lucé Secondo, Clarissa – The Adele Experience in the Raleigh Room atThe Cavalier Resort, late-night performances in the Hunt Room, and Saté – The NewAmerican Experience.Upcoming Performances This Weekend• July 24 Untitled Supper Club (Chicago) 1030pm• July 25th 11th Granville Blues & R&B; Festival(Milwaukee) 12pm• July 25th Shakers Cigar Bar (Milwaukee) 8pm• August 1 – Shakers Cigar Bar – Milwaukee, WI – 8:00 PM• August 2 – HOPES Center Festival of Hope 2026 – Buca's Bar & Grill, Racine, WI –11:30 AM–3:00 PM• August 5 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake, VA – 6–9 PM• August 6 – Admiral's Lounge, Rivers Casino – Portsmouth, VA – 5:30 PM• August 7 – Privé – Newport News, VA – 7 PM• August 8 – Clarissa – The Adele Experience – Raleigh Room, The Cavalier – VirginiaBeach – 7 PM• August 12 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake – 6–9 PM• August 14 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake – 6–9 PM• August 14 – Hunt Room – The Cavalier – Virginia Beach – 9:30 PM–1 AM• August 15 – Clarissa – The Adele Experience – Raleigh Room – 7 PM• August 19 – Saté – The New American Experience – Newport News, VAAbout ClarissaBritish-born recording artist Clarissa is an internationally performing singer-songwriterknown for blending Soul, R&B;, Blues, Pop and Folk influences. With hundreds ofperformances across the UK, Middle East and United States, she continues building anational audience through authentic live entertainment and original music.Subscribe to this artist’s YouTube Channel search “Thisisclarissauk”Media Contactshowmanagement@thisisclarissa.comInstagram: @thisisclarissauk

Untitled Supper Club live

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