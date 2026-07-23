International Recording Artist Clarissa makes waves with Summer Tour & Hot Releases
Clarissa The Sassy British Soul Singer is pushing the boundaries and making movesMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Independent international recording artist Clarissa is launching an ambitious
nationwide campaign featuring new music releases every two weeks while expanding
her live touring schedule across the Midwest and Hampton Roads, Virginia.
Upcoming original releases include Baby Boy, Wasting Time, Safe, and Algorithm Blues,
a contemporary folk-blues record exploring authenticity, self-love and the impact of
technology on modern life.
"I've never wanted to be boxed into one genre," says Clarissa. "Every song tells a
different story. Whether it's R&B;, Hip-Hop, Soul or Folk-Blues, I want listeners to feel
something real."
Before heading east, Clarissa continues her Midwest momentum with appearances at
Untitled Supper Club (Chicago), the 11th Granville Blues & R&B; Festival (Milwaukee),
Shakers Cigar Bar (Milwaukee), another performance at Shakers on August 1, and the
HOPES Center Festival of Hope 2026 at Buca's Bar & Grill in Racine on August 2.
The Hampton Roads tour showcases premier destinations including Lucé Secondo in
Chesapeake, where elevated Italian cuisine is paired with exceptional live music, and
Privé in Newport News, a stylish dining and entertainment destination blending
contemporary cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and live performances into one complete
experience.
The tour also includes Admiral's Lounge at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, multiple
appearances at Lucé Secondo, Clarissa – The Adele Experience in the Raleigh Room at
The Cavalier Resort, late-night performances in the Hunt Room, and Saté – The New
American Experience.
Upcoming Performances This Weekend
• July 24 Untitled Supper Club (Chicago) 1030pm
• July 25th 11th Granville Blues & R&B; Festival
(Milwaukee) 12pm
• July 25th Shakers Cigar Bar (Milwaukee) 8pm
• August 1 – Shakers Cigar Bar – Milwaukee, WI – 8:00 PM
• August 2 – HOPES Center Festival of Hope 2026 – Buca's Bar & Grill, Racine, WI –
11:30 AM–3:00 PM
• August 5 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake, VA – 6–9 PM
• August 6 – Admiral's Lounge, Rivers Casino – Portsmouth, VA – 5:30 PM
• August 7 – Privé – Newport News, VA – 7 PM
• August 8 – Clarissa – The Adele Experience – Raleigh Room, The Cavalier – Virginia
Beach – 7 PM
• August 12 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake – 6–9 PM
• August 14 – Lucé Secondo – Chesapeake – 6–9 PM
• August 14 – Hunt Room – The Cavalier – Virginia Beach – 9:30 PM–1 AM
• August 15 – Clarissa – The Adele Experience – Raleigh Room – 7 PM
• August 19 – Saté – The New American Experience – Newport News, VA
About Clarissa
British-born recording artist Clarissa is an internationally performing singer-songwriter
known for blending Soul, R&B;, Blues, Pop and Folk influences. With hundreds of
performances across the UK, Middle East and United States, she continues building a
national audience through authentic live entertainment and original music.
Subscribe to this artist’s YouTube Channel search “Thisisclarissauk”
Media Contact
showmanagement@thisisclarissa.com
www.thisisclarissa.com
Instagram: @thisisclarissauk
Claire Morales
THISISCLARISSA
email us here
Untitled Supper Club live
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