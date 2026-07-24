Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Honored as Best Watch Repair Shop in San Diego Reinforcing a Reputation for Excellence

Award recognizes the San Diego jeweler's commitment to expert watch repair, luxury timepieces, and exceptional customer service.

Treat every customer's watch as if it were our own. This award inspires us to continue delivering exceptional craftsmanship and an outstanding customer experience for years to come.” — Fred Nasseri, Owner of Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique , one of San Diego's premier destinations for luxury watches, fine jewelry, and professional watch repair, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Watch Repair Shop in San Diego . The prestigious recognition reflects the company's longstanding commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, precision, customer satisfaction, and trusted watch repair services throughout San Diego County.For more than four decades, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique has earned the trust of watch enthusiasts, collectors, and families by providing expert watch repair, luxury timepieces, and fine jewelry. The award recognizes the boutique's dedication to preserving the performance, beauty, and value of every timepiece through skilled craftsmanship and personalized customer service.As luxury timepieces continue to grow in popularity, professional maintenance has become increasingly important for preserving accuracy, reliability, and long term value. Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique combines traditional watchmaking expertise with modern precision techniques to provide comprehensive repair and maintenance services for many of the world's most respected watch brands.In addition to its award winning watch repair services, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique offers an exceptional collection of luxury watches and fine jewelry . The boutique proudly carries renowned brands including:-> Alpina-> Baume et Mercier-> Citizen-> Frederique Constant-> Gucci-> Movado-> ORIS-> Raymond Weil-> Seiko-> Swiss Army-> Tacori-> Rolex-> RadoThe Best Watch Repair Shop recognition further reinforces Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique's reputation as one of Southern California's trusted destinations for luxury watch repair, fine jewelry, premium timepieces, and expert customer service. The company continues investing in advanced equipment, technical expertise, and customer-focused service to ensure every repair meets the highest standards of quality, precision, and reliability.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFounded in 1981, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique is a family-owned luxury jewelry store in Rancho Bernardo, California. Known for its personalized service and curated collections, the boutique offers one of San Diego’s largest selections of fine jewelry, engagement rings, custom designs, and luxury watches. With in-house repair services and a commitment to quality, Unicorn Jewelry remains a trusted destination for discerning clients.Media ContactUnicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFred Nasseri, Owner858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today, Inc.1-877-I-GO-MYCTinfo@mycommunity.today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.