House Passes Bipartisan Bills to Increase Government Efficiency and Transparency

WASHINGTON—This week, the House of Representatives passed seven bipartisan Oversight and Government Reform Committee bills aimed at streamlining federal government operations, improving efficiency, and increasing transparency. These reforms will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The House Oversight Committee’s primary responsibility is to ensure the federal government operates efficiently and effectively. This week, we advanced that mission by passing seven bipartisan bills to improve government operations, increase accountability, and save taxpayer dollars. We urge the Senate to quickly pass these bills and send them to President Trump for his signature,” said House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

The House passed the following bills:

The Federal Relocation Payment Improvement Act (H.R. 6330), introduced by Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.), authorizes the General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator to develop regulations that would allow agencies to effectively manage their relocation budgets. The policy reduces unnecessary expenditures for relocations, reduces the administrative burden on federal agencies to administer relocation expenses, and better aligns the federal relocation process with the private sector. GSA projects $300 to $500 million in annual savings resulting from the enactment of this legislation.

“I am honored the House of Representatives unanimously passed by bill, H.R. 6330. My legislation fulfills our promise to make the federal government more efficient by drastically reducing the administrative burden associated with the relocation of federal employees. This bill will save the taxpayers over $500 million by modernizing an antiquated system. I’m grateful for Chairman Comer’s leadership, and the overwhelming bipartisan support this legislation garnered,” said Rep. Jack.

The Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act (H.R. 4123), introduced by Reps. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.), improves federal procurement by deploying reforms aimed at reducing administrative burdens and training the acquisition workforce. These reforms will save taxpayer dollars by reducing agency acquisition costs.

“The federal government shouldn’t be wasting taxpayer dollars because of outdated procurement rules,” said Rep. Eric Burlison. “The FIT Procurement Act would streamline the purchasing process, make it easier to adopt modern technology, and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy. I thank Chairman Comer for his leadership in advancing this commonsense bill, and I urge my colleagues to support it.”

The Value Over Cost Act of 2025 (H.R. 1118), introduced by Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), provides the federal government with increased contractual flexibility by reducing regulatory burdens and promoting the use of alternate factors outside of a strict adherence to the lowest price—often meaning reduced performance and other hidden costs—which can lead to a greater overall return on investment for the taxpayer.

The Ensuring Federal Purchasing Efficiency Act (H.R. 7283), introduced by Reps. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) and James Walkinshaw (D-Va.), ensures that federal acquisition processes are better aligned with purchasing power by adjusting for inflation more frequently.

“Our House majority promised the American people that we would work to make the federal government more streamlined and efficient,” said Rep. Pat Fallon. “It’s our duty to deliver on this promise to the American taxpayer, which is why I’m glad to join my House colleagues in passing my Ensuring Federal Purchasing Efficiency Act, which would afford the federal government the ability to make more frequent inflation-related adjustments with regard to acquiring goods and services. This would help the federal government save taxpayer dollars spent on administrative costs and clean up the procurement policies that hamper small businesses that deal with federal agencies. The federal government must have a better handle on how it spends taxpayer dollars, and my bill is a strong step forward towards increasing bureaucratic efficiency.”

The Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act of 2025 (H.R. 1722), introduced by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), informs policymakers and the public of federally-funded projects that are behind schedule or above initial cost projections so that proper public and Congressional oversight may be applied to these projects.

“Iowans balance their checkbooks every month. They budget, they plan, and when money is tight, they make it work. Washington should be held to that same standard,” said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. “A project that runs a billion dollars over budget isn’t a rounding error, it’s a betrayal of the people who paid for it. I am thrilled this bill is now headed to the President’s desk to become law. Once signed, every one of these failures will finally be dragged into the sunlight so taxpayers can see exactly where their hard-earned money is going. Iowans deserve nothing less than a government that respects every dollar they send to Washington.”

The Stop Secret Spending Act of 2025 (H.R. 2069), introduced by Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), ensures that all federal agency spending of funds appropriated by an Act of Congress—as reported to Treasury’s USAspending.gov as required under the DATA Act—are complete and accurate.

“The American people have every right to know how their tax dollars are being spent,” said Rep. Barry Moore. “Today, the House took an important step toward restoring transparency and accountability by passing the Stop Secret Spending Act. For too long, billions of dollars have been spent through other transaction agreements without the same level of public reporting taxpayers expect and deserve. This bipartisan bill closes that loophole and ensures federal agencies can’t hide spending from the people footing the bill. At a time of record debt and out-of-control Washington spending, every dollar should be accounted for. I appreciate my colleagues for supporting this commonsense legislation and look forward to working with the Senate to get it across the finish line.”

The Expanding Whistleblower Protections for Contractors Act of 2025 (H.R. 5578), introduced by Ranking Member Garcia (D-Calif.) and Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), ensures enhanced whistleblower protections are aimed at encouraging contractors and grant recipients to report potential legal violations, mismanagement, waste, abuse of authority, and a substantial and specific danger to public safety.