ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Assaulting and Murdering a 2-Year-Old Child in Virginia

Under Governor Abigail Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual battery in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Virginia.

According to local reporting, the child’s mother took her to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office on July 4. Deputies began life-saving measures to save the child, who was then taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department arrested Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, as a suspect in the child’s death. After ICE lodged a detainer, Louisa County cooperated with ICE and turned him over to federal custody.

Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran

Moran now faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual battery.

“This monster sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the cooperation of our local law enforcement partners, this killer is off the streets and will face justice for his crimes. This horrific tragedy was completely avoidable, because this illegal alien should have never been in our country. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made Virginia a hotbed for illegal alien crime.”

Moran illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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