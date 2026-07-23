ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Assaulting and Murdering a 2-Year-Old Child in Virginia
Under Governor Abigail Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual battery in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Virginia.
According to local reporting, the child’s mother took her to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office on July 4. Deputies began life-saving measures to save the child, who was then taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department arrested Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, as a suspect in the child’s death. After ICE lodged a detainer, Louisa County cooperated with ICE and turned him over to federal custody.
Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran
Moran now faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual battery.
“This monster sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the cooperation of our local law enforcement partners, this killer is off the streets and will face justice for his crimes. This horrific tragedy was completely avoidable, because this illegal alien should have never been in our country. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made Virginia a hotbed for illegal alien crime.”
Moran illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Juan Arevalo Mendez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, after he was arrested for charges of rape and abduction in Fairfax County, Virginia.
- In June, an ICE investigation led to the sentencing of Samuel Flores de Dios, an illegal alien from Mexico, to 30 years in prison on charges of production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Moises Domingo Rico Rosales, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after he had been arrested for abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure in Annandale, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, an illegal alien charged with carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery in Herndon, Virginia.
- In May, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in Loudoun County to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
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