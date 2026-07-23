WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Attempted Murderers, Child Rapists, and Human Traffickers

Under Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to deliver on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to keep our nation safe

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for attempted murder with a firearm, child rape, human slavery/trafficking, and other heinous crimes.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested attempted murderers, child rapists, human traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are finding, arresting, and REMOVING illegal aliens from our country. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Kishawn Lovell Jones, a criminal illegal alien from St. Kitts, convicted for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in Orange County, Florida.

Alvaro Calderon-Guevara, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Eliseo Vargas-Patricio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree rape – victim under 12 years old in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Galina Rytsar, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted for human slavery/trafficking and prostitution in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Cristian Vladimir Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for TWO counts of assault, aggravated assault, battery, and domestic violence in Alhambra, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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