ICE Lodges Detainer Asking North Carolina to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed 3 People

This illegal alien was RELEASED into the country by the Obama Administration after law enforcement turned him over to ICE following his conviction for a prior hit-and-run

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking North Carolina officials to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that killed 3 people.

According to local reporting, the crash occurred on July 18 in Salisbury. The Salisbury Police Department responded to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles. In one vehicle, two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene while the third occupant was airlifted for medical treatment, but later succumbed to their injuries. The second vehicle was found a short distance from the scene. A K-9 unit located the driver after he had attempted to flee the scene.

After being transferred to a hospital for treatment, the driver of the second vehicle – Javiel Pena Sola, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador – was charged with THREE counts of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death. ICE lodged a detainer on July 22 asking North Carolina officials to not release him from the Rowan County Jail.

Javiel Pena Sola

Sola’s criminal history includes prior convictions for reckless endangerment, failure to stop after accident involving damage to attended vehicle, and driving without a license in Maryland in July 2015, and an arrest for escaping from custody. After his arrest in Maryland on the charge of escaping from custody, officials in Baltimore honored an ICE detainer and turned him over to ICE custody in March 2016. He was then RELEASED by the Obama Administration two months later in May.

“This criminal illegal alien from El Salvador is facing felony charges after a hit-and-run that killed three people in North Carolina," said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “His criminal history includes prior convictions in 2015 for hit and run, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license. Although ICE had arrested him in 2016, the Obama Administration RELEASED him into American communities. These deaths were 100% preventable. Open borders and sanctuary policies have deadly consequences.”

Sola claims to have illegally entered the United States through Arizona in April 2002.

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