Wang Yi Meets with Delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament

On July 21, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing with a cross-party delegation of members of the European Parliament led by Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister.

Wang Yi welcomed the first delegation visit to China by the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament and noted that the greatest changes in the world over the past half-century and more have taken place in China. The Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people in continuous efforts and found a successful development path that suits China’s national conditions, enjoys the people’s support, and keeps pace with the times. This has created two miracles of long-term social stability and rapid economic development, and China is now accelerating green, low-carbon and sustainable development and advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts. China’s useful experience and successful practices have been recognized and supported by more and more countries. China’s development represents the growth of forces for peace, the strengthening of factors for stability, and the guarantee of prosperity and development. It provides the greatest certainty for world peace and development and delivers tangible benefits to people of all countries. The European Parliament has an important influence on the EU’s foreign policy. It is hoped that the delegation will strengthen exchanges with people from various sectors in China, gain an understanding of a real, multi-dimensional, and continuously developing and progressing China, encourage the European side to form a rational and objective perception of China and adopt a positive and correct policy towards China, and help China-Europe relations achieve steady and sustained growth.

Wang Yi stressed that both history and reality prove that China and Europe are partners, not rivals. The interests of the two sides are deeply interwoven, and they share the same or similar positions on many major issues such as upholding multilateralism, supporting the United Nations, and safeguarding free trade. The two sides should keep to the keynote of partnership as the defining feature of bilateral relations, review and handle specific issues arising from the development of relations within this framework, avoid politicizing economic and trade issues and securitizing exchanges, promote an upward and dynamic balance of China-Europe trade from a long-term perspective, and work for the long-term, steady development of China-Europe relations. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Europe in global affairs, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and make positive contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity.

The European side stated that the EU highly values its relations with China, admires China’s tremendous development achievements, and opposes “decoupling” from China. Europe-China relations are currently at a critical juncture. The European side welcomes the resumption of exchanges between the legislatures of the two sides and stands ready to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with China to enhance understanding and promote cooperation, so as to promote the sound and steady development of Europe-China relations. China’s role is crucial on many major issues in today’s world. The European side is ready to maintain close communication with China and strengthen cooperation in particular in such areas as promoting green development and addressing climate change.

In response to questions, Wang Yi stated China’s position on such issues as trade imbalance, the Ukraine crisis, human rights, and artificial intelligence.