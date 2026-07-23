New Champions Emerge at Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026 as Singapore’s Coffee Scene Continues to Flourish

The highly anticipated Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) 2026 is is co-located with SIGEP Asia Competitors in action at the Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026 Supporters gather for the finals of the Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026

Four national champions will represent Singapore at the 2027 World Coffee Championships following three days of competition

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four of Singapore’s leading coffee talents were crowned national champions today as the Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) 2026 concluded after three days of electrifying competition. Organised by the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA) and co-located with SIGEP Asia alongside other F&B trade events, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Restaurant Asia, the annual championship brought together 63 competitors across four categories. The champions will represent Singapore at the corresponding World Coffee Championships categories in 2027.From National Champions to Global ContendersAcross the three-day championship, competitors demonstrated skills spanning precision brewing and espresso preparation to latte art and sensory tasting challenges across four championship categories: the Singapore National Barista Championship, TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup, Singapore National Latte Art Championship and Singapore Cup Tasters Championship.As Singapore’s flagship annual coffee competition, SNCC sets a national benchmark for specialty coffee excellence, supports the development of local professionals and provides a recognised pathway for them to compete internationally.Singapore National Barista Champion: Gabriel Lim Yeok SienThe winner of the Singapore National Barista Championship (SNBC) 2026 is Gabriel Lim Yeok Sien, Barista, Glyph Supply Co. He will represent Singapore at the World Barista Championship in Tokyo, Japan, in 2027.The category challenges competitors to demonstrate their technical skills and creativity by preparing three courses of innovative espresso-based beverages: espresso, milk and a signature beverage.“This was my first time competing in the Singapore National Coffee Championships, so winning the Singapore National Barista Championship feels incredibly surreal. I am deeply grateful to my team for their unwavering support, guidance and encouragement throughout the journey. It is a tremendous honour to represent Singapore on the global stage, and I will give it my all to make the country proud,” said Gabriel Lim, Singapore National Barista Champion.TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup Champion: Elysia TanThe winner of the TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBrC) 2026 is Elysia Tan, Brand Manager, MAME Specialty Coffee. The four-time champion has been competing since 2018 and last clinched the title in 2024. Cementing herself as the queen of coffee brewing in Singapore and the most decorated competitor in the category, she will go on to represent Singapore at the World Brewers Cup in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2027.This category highlights the craft of brewing filtered coffee by hand, and promotes manual coffee-brewing and service excellence.“Winning the TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup for the fourth time is incredibly meaningful. Every competition presents a new challenge, and this year, I dedicated more time to refining my routine and sharpening every detail to improve. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received throughout my preparation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Singapore on the world stage,” shared Elysia Tan, TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup Champion.Singapore National Latte Art Champion: Zheng Yi LimThe winner of the Singapore Latte Art Champion (SLAC) 2026 is Zheng Yi Lim, Senior Barista at Cafe Kitsune. He will represent Singapore at the World Latte Art Championship in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2027. Having previously competed in the championship twice, finishing as second runner-up and first runner-up respectively, Lim clinched his first title this year after participating in more than 20 coffee competitions throughout his career.This competition showcases participants’ artistic expression in coffee making, using milk-pouring methods to create intricate latte art designs. It is scored based on symmetry, contrast, creativity and visual impact.“I feel incredibly grateful to win this year’s championship. After finishing as second runner-up and first runner-up in my previous appearances at the Singapore Latte Art Championship, winning the title this year is rewarding. This achievement means a lot after years of competing and pushing myself to improve. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead and hope to connect with and be inspired by the wider global coffee community,” shared Zheng Yi Lim, Singapore National Latte Art Champion.Singapore Cup Tasters Champion: Wong Li Ping, LevinaThe winner of the Singapore Cup Tasters Championship (SCTC) 2026 is Wong Li Ping, Levina, Trainer, Torch Coffee. Based in Kenya, she conducts coffee training classes for locals and international students and aims to bridge the gaps for the people behind the communities of coffee. In her third year participating in the SCTC, she emerged victorious as the sole female to reach the finals.This category tests one's ability to quickly and accurately identify subtle taste differences in several cups of specialty coffee.“One of my key motivations to win stemmed from a desire to bring Singapore to the rest of the world. Having taught in coffee-producing nations such as Myanmar and Kenya, the realisation that many coffee growers themselves have never tasted the specialty coffee they cultivate has inspired me to want to contribute more to the communities behind coffee. I’m excited to carry Singapore's coffee community with me as I compete internationally,” said Wong Li Ping, Levina, Singapore Cup Tasters Champion.Bringing Singapore’s coffee scene to greater heightsFrom returning champions and experienced professionals to first-time competitors, this year’s field reflected the continued growth and maturity of Singapore’s coffee community. The competition provided a platform for participants to benchmark themselves against national and international standards, refine their craft and exchange ideas with peers from across the industry.“Across all four championships, we saw a strong display of technical ability, consistency, creativity and determination. This year’s field brought together returning competitors and new faces, reflecting how Singapore’s coffee community continues to grow and challenge itself. We are proud of our champions and look forward to seeing them carry Singapore’s coffee craft onto the world stage in 2027. I’d also like to thank our judges, from all across the region – Singapore, Australia, China, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand – for sharing their time and expertise, and my team at SCA for their dedication in bringing the four competitions to life and ensuring the smooth execution” said Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association.“Hosting SNCC within SIGEP Asia has once again been a rewarding experience, giving us a front-row view of the remarkable skill, creativity and passion within Singapore’s coffee community. We are proud to provide a platform where the country’s best talents can challenge themselves, inspire the wider industry and take another step towards the global stage. This is at the heart of what SIGEP represents — championing excellence, fostering industry growth and creating meaningful opportunities across the foodservice sector,” said Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia and organiser of the events.Looking ahead to 2027SNCC will return on 14 to 16 July 2027 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. Stay tuned for updates and announcements at https://sigepasia.com.sg/ ###About Singapore Coffee AssociationEstablished in the 1950s, the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA) is the official trade body in Singapore, representing the country's coffee industry.With members from the entire spectrum of the coffee industry, from coffee traders, roasters, cafe owners, equipment suppliers and baristas, SCA aims to level up the coffee industry, connecting Singapore and our members to the world of coffee through internationalisation, education and more.The Singapore Coffee Association is a member of the ASEAN Coffee Federation (ACF) as well as an affiliated competition sanction body by the Specialty Coffee Association where we organise annually the Singapore National Coffee Championships (SNCC) series.About SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia is Southeast Asia’s premier tradeshow dedicated to the Foodservice, hospitality, and F&B industries. As a highly curated, industry-focused event, the show goes beyond traditional exhibitions with a proactive approach that promotes exhibitors to the industry, providing targeted visibility, tailored support, and enhanced opportunities to connect with relevant buyers, media, and key decision-makers.The event’s niche focus and intimate setting allow for deeper engagement and stronger connections with industry professionals, ensuring that products and services stand out amidst competition.About IEG AsiaFollowing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and the Singapore Tourism Board, IEG has established IEG Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore. This continues IEG’s development plan in Southeast Asia as an entirely owned subsidiary with acquired trade events Restaurant Asia and International Coffee & Tea Asia series, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia, Specialty Coffee & Tea Asia, Food2Go, and the Singapore International Jewelry Expo series.This extends IEG’s expansion strategy into Southeast Asia, fostering a virtuous circle that will strengthen global businesses and facilitate further expansion.For more information, visit: www.iegexpo.it

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