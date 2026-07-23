ICYMI: Day 2 of Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom Highlights Advances in UK-Florida Partnership

~Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Lady Mayor of London, Dame Susan Langley, for a fireside chat on Florida’s insurance market and resiliency ~

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM—On the second day of the Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom, Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Florida leadership and other members of the delegation joined key United Kingdom (UK) partners and stakeholders in the City of London for the fifth UK-Florida Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Working Group Meeting to discuss aerospace and aviation, life sciences, financial services, emerging technologies, and quantum and photonics. Governor DeSantis and Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky participated in a series of meetings with leaders in Britain’s insurance and reinsurance industry—capped off by joining Lady Mayor Dame Susan Langley for a fireside chat, to discuss insurance and reinsurance.

Secretary of Transportation Jared W. Perdue P.E. led a group of delegates at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow for a second day, participating in high-level meetings with businesses across the aerospace, aviation, advanced air mobility and defense sectors, promoting Florida’s competitive business climate and identifying opportunities for future investment and economic growth.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the strategic partnership established by the UK-Florida MOU, has provided a platform for advancing collaboration across key industries, including insurance and financial services—today’s meetings continued that collaboration,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “ Since 2019, Governor DeSantis has continued to work to attract financial and industry leaders to locate and expand in Florida—critical to supporting the long-term development of infrastructure heavy industries like aerospace and aviation, military and defense, maritime, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.”

“Florida has always been the home of aviation and aerospace innovation, from the world’s first scheduled commercial air service in 1914, to the development of new modes of transportation like Advanced Air Mobility,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Florida’s transportation network is built on strong partnerships, and today’s meetings with industry partners at the Farnborough Airshow strengthen our commitment to investing in the infrastructure that brings innovation into everyday transportation.”

“Today’s events gave us an opportunity to express our thanks for the special relationship Florida enjoys with the UK,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “We are proud of the economic and cultural ties we have long shared and look forward to a strong future.”

Following the fireside chat, delegation members and insurance carriers, reinsurers, brokers and regulators from Florida and the UK came together for an insurance and reinsurance roundtable to discuss opportunities to strengthen industry collaboration—emphasizing the advancement of the UK-Florida MOU and promoting economic growth.

The day concluded with the Florida Activation Event in London, showcasing Florida’s competitive business climate and reinforcing the state’s commitment to building long-term partnerships that create new bilateral opportunities.

From Sunday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, Governor DeSantis is leading an international business development mission to the United Kingdom and is joined by a distinguished delegation of state leaders, academic institutions, and industry representatives, including:

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly

Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared W. Perdue

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky

Space Florida President & CEO Rob Long

Florida International University President Jeanette Nuñez

University of Central Florida President Alexander Cartwright

The delegation will also include representatives from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Institute of Technology, New College of Florida, Polk State College, the University of Florida, Florida economic development organizations and companies across aerospace and aviation, military and defense, transportation, and logistics sectors.