duPont REGISTRY Named Presenting Partner as Kimera Automobili Headlines Monterey Motorsports Festival 2026

The Monterey County Fairgrounds come alive under string lights as attendees experience Monterey Motorsports Festival, Car Week's premier Saturday evening event. An evening lineup of exotic and luxury automobiles at Monterey Motorsports Festival, Car Week's premier Saturday evening celebration at the Monterey County Fairgrounds.

Car Week's premier closing night returns August 15 to Monterey County Fairgrounds with collector programming, live music and more.

Monterey Motorsports Festival is where every corner of automotive culture comes together. Our partnership with duPont REGISTRY Group allows us to create a truly international experience.” — Paolo Manca, Founder and CEO of Monterey Motorsports Festival

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimera Automobili Headlines Monterey Motorsports Festival 2026 as duPont REGISTRY Named Presenting PartnerThe Monterey Motorsports Festival ("MMF") announced that it is returning to the Monterey County Fairgrounds and Event Center next month for its annual Monterey Car Week celebration event. Presented by duPont REGISTRY Group ("dRG"), this year's gathering takes place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT.Located at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey, California, the event serves as the official closing night of Monterey Car Week. Headlining this year's edition is Featured Marque Kimera Automobili, while dRG will deliver an immersive collector experience celebrating every facet of the luxury automotive world."Monterey Motorsports Festival is where every corner of automotive culture comes together. Our partnership with duPont REGISTRY Group allows us to create a truly international experience that celebrates innovation, heritage and passion," said Paolo Manca, Founder and CEO of Monterey Motorsports Festival.The duPont REGISTRY Group ExperiencedRG is the premier luxury automotive ecosystem connecting enthusiasts, collectors, dealers, manufacturers and luxury brands through marketplace, auctions, finance, insurance, media and world-class events. As a proud partner, dRG will also host several activations throughout the evening to engage with the automotive enthusiast community, including collector programming on the Main Stage hosted by Charles Bradley, Editor-in-Chief of duPont REGISTRY, exclusive interviews with collectors, designers, manufacturers and industry leaders, a curated display of collector automobiles, participation in the Hypercar and Supercar Parade from Concorso Italiano to MMF, and editorial storytelling and engagement with the enthusiast community throughout the evening."Monterey Car Week is where the world's most extraordinary automobiles, passionate collectors and enthusiasts and luxury brands come together to celebrate craftsmanship and innovation," said Cristina Cheever, Chief Marketing Officer of dRG. "Monterey Motorsports Festival allows us to showcase every dimension of the duPont REGISTRY ecosystem - from editorial storytelling and collector programming to extraordinary automobiles and meaningful connections across the global collector community. We are proud to support this iconic event and the luxury automotive community and look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to engage with enthusiasts around the world."Kimera Automobili Takes Center StageAs the 2026 Featured Marque, Italian hypercar manufacturer Kimera Automobili will unveil the new K-39 Stradale and K-39 Race Car during one of the most anticipated premieres of Monterey Car Week. Founder Luca Betti will present both cars live on the Main Stage before discussing the company's vision in an exclusive interview.The unveiling will feature a bespoke ceremonial cover created exclusively by Goodwool for Kimera Automobili and Monterey Motorsports Festival, combining Italian craftsmanship with one of Car Week's most exclusive premieres.Italian ExcellenceThe Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI - www.asifed.org ) will once again grant its official patronage to Monterey Motorsports Festival for the third consecutive year. MMF remains the first Monterey Car Week event ever to receive ASI's patronage, underscoring its role as a bridge between Italian automotive heritage and the international collector community. ASI and FIVA President Alberto Scuro will attend the festival and greet the audience from the Main Stage alongside Massimo Carnelos, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco.Additional Event HighlightsVeteran communications executive Raffaello Porro will host exclusive interviews with leading personalities from Kimera Automobili, Totem Automobili, Pininfarina and other distinguished manufacturers, giving attendees unique insights into the stories, craftsmanship and innovation behind some of Car Week's most exciting vehicles. Following the Kimera presentation, Totem Automobili founder Riccardo Quaggio will take the stage to unveil a new model from the innovative Italian brand.The off-road segment will feature the rugged Russell Baja Porsche 911 and the groundbreaking Scarbo Performance Hyper Truck, the street-legal hyper truck recently highlighted on Top Gear. On the main lawns, Mecum will showcase classic and muscle cars alongside specialty-built and highly modified vehicles. A dedicated JDM section highlights both timeless classics and exciting new builds.Hypercar and supercar parade entries will thrill spectators, while a special 60-year celebration honors the iconic Alfa Romeo Duetto by Pininfarina in partnership with Concorso Italiano. World-renowned Lamborghini test driver and automotive legend Valentino Balboni and Jesse Iwuji from NASCAR will also join the festivities alongside other additional surprise special guests.In addition, the popular Family Fun Zone areas have also been significantly expanded for an even more welcoming experience for enthusiasts of all ages. As the sun sets, the fairgrounds transform with "The Sound of Car Week," the largest concert of Monterey Car Week. Headliners David J, Dreya V, Me Nu, and Sidequest will deliver high-energy performances across two stages, creating the perfect high-octane soundtrack to close out Car Week.Tickets are on sale now at montereymotorsportsfestival.com . General admission grants access to all displays, entertainment, parades and the concert. VIP packages are also available.About Monterey Motorsports FestivalThe Monterey Motorsports Festival is Car Week's premier Saturday evening event, the largest open-to-the-public evening gathering of Monterey Car Week. It unites rare builds, iconic machines, custom culture, live music, food, drinks, and community at the scenic Monterey County Fairgrounds and Event Center. "One Night. One Culture. All Cars."About duPont REGISTRY GroupduPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) is the world's premier luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.Monterey Motorsports Festival Media ContactMonterey Motorsports Festivalmedia@montereymotorsportsfestival.comduPont REGISTRY Group Media ContactduPont REGISTRY GroupICRduPont@icrinc.com

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