XiiQaas Launches Gen Z's Search for the Next 'REAL' Latina Girl Group

No auditions, no judges, no filters. Just a phone, a story, and a hashtag — as XiiQaas turns social media into the Latin world's biggest casting call.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somewhere right now, a 19-year-old is filming herself in her bedroom, singing into her phone. Under the old rules of the music industry, that clip would likely never leave her camera roll. With XiiQaas, it could be the first step toward joining the next great Latina girl group.

The Miami-based entertainment project officially launches today with an ambitious goal: find five absolutely real Latinas, ages 18 to 25, living in the United States, and turn them into music's next breakout act. There will be no private auditions, no who-you-know, no celebrity judges, and no reality-TV casting process. The search is unfolding exactly where this generation already lives, creates, and connects — social media.

In an industry long fixated on image, XiiQaas is built around a different metric: how an artist sounds and what she has to say, not how she looks. The group's five members will be chosen for talent, authenticity, their stories, and the ability to connect with millions of people.

“We're not looking for women who fit a beauty standard. We're looking for personalities and stories that can connect. Authenticity is no longer a strategy — it's where everything begins,” said Maurice Keizer, founder of XiiQaas.

Entering is simple: post a video introducing yourself, sharing your story, and showcasing your musical talent, then tag @XiiQaas. Every submission becomes part of a public journey — one where audiences can discover, follow, and root for participants from day one.

That's by design. XiiQaas is building its fan community before the group even exists. Every story sparks conversation, every interaction deepens the bond with the audience, and every new follower becomes part of the project's growth well before its official debut.

There are no judges — Gen Z isn't interested in being judged. Instead, selected participants will be mentored by leading professionals across music, fashion, television, social media, and entertainment — many with millions of followers of their own: the Guides.

The entire journey unfolds in real time, told through original content across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube — including a series of 100 daily video podcasts and shorts that give audiences an unprecedented look at every stage of the group's formation.

Applications are open now. Aspiring artists can share their stories by tagging @XiiQaas on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About XiiQaas™

XiiQaas™ is a Miami-based, social-first entertainment project dedicated to discovering and developing the next great Latina girl group. Through original content, audience participation, and authentic storytelling, XiiQaas is redefining how artists are discovered — building community before fanbase, and connection before debut. The project is led by music industry executive Maurice Keizer, whose career includes work with major record labels, globally known artists, and award-winning TV productions including HBO's A Tiny Audience.

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