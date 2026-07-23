Dental.me Maps All of American Dentistry: 249,344 Practices Ranked by a Score That Can't Be Bought

The State of American Dentistry — Dental.me's July 2026 national snapshot of 249,344 dental practice profiles across 56 U.S. states and territories.

A first-of-its-kind national map of 249,344 dental practices across 56 states and territories — with organic rankings no practice can pay to change.

Dental care is the most confusing corner of American health. We built the map — every practice in the country, one honest Score, and no way to buy your way to the top.” — Spencer Whiteclaw, Dental.me

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing a dentist is one of the most common decisions in American health care — and one of the most confusing. Prices are opaque, specialties blur together, and the "top-rated" listings patients see are too often the ones that paid the most. Dental.me was built to fix that. Today the company published the most comprehensive independent map of American dentistry ever assembled.The Dental.me National Dental Market Snapshot organizes 249,344 dental practice profiles across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories — 56 directories in all — spanning 13,247 city markets, from Manhattan to towns most directories ignore. Every profile is cross-referenced against federal provider records and public business data, then ranked by the independent Dental.me Score The Score is what sets Dental.me apart from the directories patients have learned to distrust: it cannot be bought. Rankings are built from verified quality signals — ratings, review depth, profile completeness, and verification — and no practice can pay to move up the organic list. Dental.me does offer clearly labeled "Featured" placements, but they appear separately and never change a single position in the independent rankings."Dental care is the most confusing corner of American health, and patients have been flying blind for decades," said Spencer Whiteclaw, founder of Dental.me. "We built the map — every practice in the country in one place, ranked by an honest Score, with no way to buy your way to the top. When you can compare dentists as easily as you compare hotels, patients win."The July snapshot reveals the shape of the national market. California leads with 38,588 practice profiles, followed by Texas (20,293), New York (16,831), Florida (11,025), and Illinois (10,458). At the city level, New York (2,380), Houston (2,309), and Chicago (2,003) top the list, with Los Angeles and Brooklyn close behind. Beyond the generic "dentist" label, Dental.me has connected 101,886 profiles to specific specialties — from pediatric dentistry and periodontics to oral surgery and implants — and linked 172,598 profiles to a verified Google business identity.The scale is already translating into reach. Dental.me pages appeared in Google Search more than 500,000 times in the past month as patients across the country searched for care — a measure of how quickly a structured, trustworthy directory fills a gap the market left open.For dental practices, the platform is a free channel to be found accurately. Any practice can claim its profile at no cost, confirm its details, add services and hours, and earn a verification badge that tells patients the information came from the office itself — not a scrape. For patients, researchers, and journalists, the new Dental Market Data hub turns a fragmented industry into something that can finally be searched, compared, and understood.Dental.me assembles provider registries, business-profile data, practice websites, owner-submitted updates, and user corrections into one canonical profile per office — a living dataset that sharpens as practices claim their listings and patients suggest fixes.The full national snapshot, state and city rankings, specialty coverage, and methodology are available at the Dental.me Dental Market Data hub.About Dental.meDental.me is a national dentist directory and dental-data platform that helps patients find and compare dental practices by location, provider, specialty, rating, review volume, contact details, and the independent Dental.me Score. Dental practices can claim and strengthen their profiles for free. Paid Featured visibility is always labeled and always separate from organic rankings — because the rankings patients rely on should never be for sale.Media ContactDental.me Media Relations · support@dental.me · https://dental.me/

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