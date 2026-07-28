New Pet Toy Brand MOVING MOVING Launches Character-Based Debut Collection

Meet Team Moving: Milo, Lumi, Rook, Solly and Doodle. MOVING MOVING’s Squeaky Broccoli Plush Dog Toy and Croissant Squeaky Treat-Hiding Dog Toy The Mighty Bunny Tough Chew Squeaky Toy from MOVING MOVING’s debut collection

The launch includes dog toys developed for chasing, chewing, carrying, treat-seeking and sound-based interaction, alongside the Team Moving community program.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOVING MOVING has launched as a new pet toy brand with its first collection of character-based dog toys.

The debut collection includes products developed for several forms of play, including chasing, retrieving, chewing, carrying, treat-seeking and sound-based interaction. The products combine specific play features with characters inspired by animals, food, movement and familiar everyday objects.

Initial products include the Croissant Dog, Baguette Dog, Mighty Bunny, Mermaid Bunny, Circus Elephant and Hula Hoop Elephant, together with a range of treat-hiding, squeaking and interactive animal toys.

MOVING MOVING was developed around the observation that dog toys serve more than one role in everyday life. They are used during independent play, shared play between dogs and owners, training and reward-based activities, while also becoming regular objects within living rooms, bedrooms and other shared spaces.

The brand’s product development process considers both how a dog interacts with a toy and how the product functions within those daily environments.

Products Developed Around Different Forms of Play

The debut collection is organized around several common dog play behaviors rather than one repeated product format.

Some toys are intended for carrying, chasing and retrieving. Their shapes and proportions are designed to make them easy for dogs to pick up, move and bring back during play.

Other products include squeakers or sound-making components intended to maintain attention and support repeated interaction. Treat-hiding products contain spaces where food or small rewards can be placed, allowing dogs to use sniffing, searching and problem-solving behaviors to access them.

Textured surfaces and different material combinations are also used across the collection to create variation between products. Depending on the toy, these features may support chewing, carrying, shaking or reward-based activity.

MOVING MOVING describes the collection as a response to the fact that dogs do not interact with every toy in the same way. A product may be carried between rooms, placed beneath furniture, presented to an owner as an invitation to play or revisited during different parts of the day.

By developing products around these different behaviors, the brand aims to give each toy a distinct function rather than treating the collection as a series of visual variations on the same design.

Character-Based Product Development

Character development is another organizing principle within the collection.

The Croissant Dog and Baguette Dog combine recognizable food forms with long-bodied dog characters. The Mighty Bunny and Mermaid Bunny apply different identities and visual references to rabbit-shaped toys. The Circus Elephant and Hula Hoop Elephant use performance and movement themes to distinguish two products based on the same animal.

Other toys in the collection draw from fruit, vegetables, animals and familiar objects. These references are used to create individual product identities while retaining the basic requirements of a dog toy.

In some cases, a concept begins with an association between two familiar forms. A baguette, for example, shares an elongated silhouette with a dachshund. A croissant can be adapted into a curved character that also functions as a toy for carrying or treat-seeking.

In other cases, the character is developed around an action or role. The Mighty Bunny uses the visual language of strength and exercise, while the Circus Elephant and Hula Hoop Elephant refer to performance and movement.

According to MOVING MOVING, these character identities are intended to help distinguish products within the collection while remaining secondary to their practical use.

Design for Shared Living Spaces

MOVING MOVING was also developed around the role pet products play in shared homes.

Dog toys are rarely limited to a dedicated pet area. They may be left beside sofas, beneath coffee tables, near beds, inside vehicles or in other spaces used by both pets and people.

The brand’s design process therefore considers the appearance of a product alongside its function. This does not mean treating the toys as decorative objects or products intended to remain unused. Instead, the collection is designed with the expectation that the toys will be moved, carried, chewed and repeatedly handled.

Regular use, movement and visible wear are treated as part of the intended product experience.

The brand’s approach brings together three considerations: the type of play a product supports, the character used to identify it and the way the object exists within an everyday home environment.

Team Moving Community Program

Alongside the debut collection, MOVING MOVING has introduced Team Moving, a community program involving pets and their owners.

The first phase of the program will accept submissions for 100 initial Team Moving participants.

Pet owners may submit a photo or video showing their pet moving, playing or interacting with a toy. Submissions may also include information about the pet’s name, breed or type, location and personality.

Selected pets may be introduced through individual profiles on the MOVING MOVING website and Instagram. These profiles are intended to present each pet as a member of Team Moving rather than only as a product customer.

Participants may also receive information about future product trials, product launches and other brand activities.

The program reflects MOVING MOVING’s plan to include real pets and their play habits in the continued development of the brand’s content and community. It may also provide the brand with examples of how different dogs interact with toys across a range of breeds, sizes and play styles.

The first round of submissions is currently open through Join Team Moving.

Launch Collection and Availability

The MOVING MOVING debut collection is now available through the brand’s website.

Products are priced from $9.99 to $29.99 and include plush toys, squeaky toys, treat-hiding toys and products intended for carrying, chasing and interactive play.

MOVING MOVING currently ships to customers in the contiguous United States and Japan.

Additional characters and product formats are expected to be introduced as the collection develops, with future products continuing to focus on different play behaviors and character concepts.

About MOVING MOVING

MOVING MOVING is a Pet × Design × Lifestyle brand developing character-based dog toys for play and shared living spaces.

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