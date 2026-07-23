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Exploring Professional Manufacturers Providing Reliable Charging Cable Solutions for Mobile Devices and Electronics

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 23, 2026 —As the global USB cable market expands, iPhone-compatible charging cables remain a high-demand segment. Several Chinese manufacturers have built reputations for quality, certification compliance, and customization flexibility. Among them, Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., UGREEN Group Limited, Dongguan Jieshuai Electronic Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Chuangyingda Electronics Co., Ltd., and PISEN Electronics Co., Ltd. represent a cross-section of capabilities ranging from OEM/ODM production to branded retail solutions.The global USB cable market was estimated at USD 21.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 88.6 billion by 2033, according to DataHorizzon Research. The USB Type-C segment held a dominant 41.2% market share in 2025 (Dataintelo). With the European Union mandating USB-C as the common charging port for handheld devices since December 2024, and Amazon US requiring UL 9990 certification for USB-C cables, buyers increasingly seek manufacturers that can deliver compliant, durable, and high-performance cables.Leading Manufacturers of iPhone Charging CablesDongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(OFocuses)Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in USB cables, data cables, and audio accessories. Established in 2018 and located in Tangxia Town, Dongguan, the company operates a 6,000 m² facility with an annual production capacity of 25,000,000 units. The team of 150 skilled professionals includes 6 R&D engineers. Focuses offers a broad product portfolio covering USB Extension Cable, Data Cable, Lightning USB Cable, Right Angle USB-C Cable, 3-in-1 Multifunctional Charging Cable, and more. The CB-Waterproof cable supports IPX7 waterproofing and 240W fast charging with 6A current. The CB-SILICONE cable uses food-grade silicone for skin-friendly use, and the CB-Nylon cable provides a braided durable exterior. All products are built with high-purity tinned copper cores. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification (certificate number SW23Q21582R1S, issued by SAILWAY), covering the R&D and production of data wires. Focuses exports around 90% of its output to EU, North America, and Asia. The company offers OEM/ODM services with customization for logo, color, materials, length, and packaging. Minimum order quantity is 2,000 units, with a lead time of 25 to 35 days. 100% full inspection is performed before shipment. After-sales support includes a 12-month warranty and free technical guidance for charging compatibility issues.For inquiries, contact Alice Deng at info@focusestech.com, Tel/WhatsApp: +86 180-2697-6650.UGREEN Group LimitedUGREEN Group Limited is a globally recognized consumer electronics brand headquartered in Shenzhen. The company is known for its extensive range of charging cables, adapters, and power accessories. UGREEN holds multiple certifications including USB-IF and MFI for Lightning cables, and its products are widely available through major e-commerce platforms. The brand’s emphasis on design consistency and retail packaging appeals to end consumers and resellers alike. UGREEN also operates its own manufacturing and R&D facilities, producing high-volume runs with consistent quality.Dongguan Jieshuai Electronic Co., Ltd.Dongguan Jieshuai Electronic Co., Ltd. is an ODM/OEM manufacturer focused on cable assemblies and charging solutions. The company supplies cables to various brand owners and distributors, with capabilities in custom molding, logo printing, and packaging. Jieshuai is noted for its strong production capacity and responsiveness to client specifications, especially for Lightning and USB-C cables destined for the North American and European markets.Shenzhen Chuangyingda Electronics Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Chuangyingda Electronics Co., Ltd. is best known as the parent company of the Baseus brand, a major player in mobile accessories. The company manufactures a wide array of charging cables, including MFi-certified Lightning cables and high-power USB-C cables. Chuangyingda combines in-house mold design, automated assembly, and strict quality control, enabling it to serve both its own brand and third-party clients. Its products are sold in over 180 countries.PISEN Electronics Co., Ltd.PISEN Electronics Co., Ltd. (also known as PISEN) is a Chinese manufacturer and brand specializing in batteries, chargers, and data cables. Founded in 2004, the company has developed a strong distribution network across China and emerging markets. PISEN offers a variety of iPhone charging cables at competitive price points, with a focus on durability and fast-charge compatibility. The company also provides OEM services for corporate clients.Market Outlook and Considerations for BuyersWith the global USB cable market growing at a CAGR of 17.3% through 2031 (KBV Research), the demand for reliable iPhone charging cables will continue to rise. Regulatory shifts like the EU Common Charger Directive and Amazon’s UL 9990 requirement push manufacturers to attain proper certifications. Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider certification coverage, production capacity, customization flexibility, and after-sales support. Among the five manufacturers listed, Focuses Electronics offers a balance of certified production, broad product variety, and low MOQ for custom orders, making it suitable for wholesalers and e-commerce sellers seeking a cost-effective yet quality-assured partner.Contact Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.Email: info@focusestech.comTel/WhatsApp: +86 180-2697-6650Website: www.focusestech.com

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