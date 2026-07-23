Instant Connect Enterprise™ (ICE) wins three-year contract as a tactical voice solution of the U.S. Army

The ICE tactical comms platform keeps warfighters connected at the edge.

Instant Connect Enterprise™ (ICE) is pioneering a new era of tactical communications for the U.S. Army, delivering connectivity from the edge to home station.

ICE keeps everyone connected across the operational chain-of-command even in the most contested environments.” — Forrest Claypool, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When every second counts, the U.S. Army counts on ICE.Unified communications are transforming the battlefield, equipping warfighters with unparalleled connectivity from the tactical edge back to home station. The ICE platform is part of the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) and Command and Control Network Optimized for Warfighting (C2NOW) programs. ICE is helping to modernize command-and-control (C2) by providing decision-makers with the communications and information they need to optimize resources, respond swiftly to mission fluctuations, and fight and win in contested environments.Instant Connect Software LLC is proud to announce that the U.S. Army has chosen the Instant Connect Enterprise ™ (ICE) interoperable communications platform as one of the Army’s tactical voice solutions. The Unified Communications Software Platform Licensing contract was awarded by the Army’s Project Manager C2 Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network (CPE C2IN) office. C2 Defense, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is teaming with Instant Connect to deliver the full ICE software capability, including licensing, integration, deployment, sustainment, and lifecycle support. The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at $94 million over a three-year window.Built for the tactical edgeICE is a fully-mature, Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified, unified communications Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) / Voice over IP (VoIP) platform that directly addresses the Army’s initiative to bridge legacy and modern systems into a single integrated voice ecosystem across both tactical and enterprise environments. ICE links Combat Net Radios, IP devices and systems, mobile ad-hoc networks (MANET), mobile devices, tablets, telephony, and legacy hardware radio platforms. It’s delivered as a scalable, hardware-agnostic platform deployable across the full spectrum of Army environments, seamlessly integrating into the Army’s existing infrastructure.AI-powered feature setThe ICE push-to-talk platform securely connects everyone over IP regardless of device or network. Its AI features – powered by the Dynaintelligence engine – include real-time translation supporting more than 70 languages and automated operations logging for post-mission analysis, eliminating the need for human translators or manual, error-prone mission logging. The platform can be deployed in both server-based and serverless modes for maximum connectivity in disconnected missions where servers are either inconvenient, inaccessible, or (suddenly) unavailable.“ICE keeps everyone connected across the operational chain-of-command even in the most contested environments,” said Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO. “We’re proud to contribute to the Army’s modernization program, helping commanders make better and faster decisions from the tactical edge back to base. We’re here for the U.S. Army and whatever it needs.”June 2023: https://www.army.mil/article/267180/griffin_shock_23_strengthens_nato_readiness_through_cloud_enabled_applications "Cloud-based capabilities and applications like ATAK and ICE enable seamless and assured communications with our partners and a shared understanding of the operational environment. This level of fidelity and speed are necessary to coordinate and deconflict high-intensity conflict. Future success depends on being able to accomplish this in a Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited environment."Michael R. Kaloostian, Brigadier General, U.S. ArmyAbout ICEInstant Connect Enterprise™ (ICE) is the world’s leading tactical communications platform for Military, FedCiv, and Industry. ICE is the voice interoperability standard of the U.S. Army and the Army’s Next Gen Command & Control (NGC2) program, C2NOW, Select Operational Forces, and other military units. The software is fully interoperable, providing IP-based push-to-talk voice and text communications that connect IP devices, mobile devices, conventional radios, and specialized military radios across mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs), Satellite, LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and other networks. Everyone communicates seamlessly and securely over IP.The platform is certified by the U.S. Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and approved for use on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN). Instant Connect Software LLC is affiliated with the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group.Learn more about Instant Connect and ICE at instantconnectnow.com.Media ContactWilliam BloomsteinInstant Connect Software LLCwilliam.bloomstein@instantconnectnow.com

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