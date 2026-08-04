MUSASHI JAPAN Opens Third Paris Store, Expanding Japanese Kitchen Knife Retail in France

MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store interior Red Store display cases Red Store storefront Red Store interior Japanese knife display area

The new MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store adds a red interior concept to the brand’s growing Paris retail network.

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, has opened MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store, its third store in Paris, France.

The new location follows the openings of MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store and MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store. Together, the three Paris stores form part of TAIMATSU’s ongoing effort to introduce MUSASHI JAPAN and Japanese kitchen knives to customers in the European market.

Store Design Based on Red Interior Elements and Japanese Craftsmanship

MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store features a red interior concept influenced by the simplicity and restrained style often associated with Parisian fashion and design.

The store uses deep red tones and wood elements to create contrast with the displayed knives. The layout is designed to present the shape, materials, and finish of each Japanese kitchen knife clearly within the retail space.

The store also provides product context related to materials, forging, sharpening, and finishing, helping customers better understand the craftsmanship involved in Japanese kitchen knives.

A New Location for MUSASHI JAPAN’s Paris Expansion

TAIMATSU has been expanding its retail presence in Japan and overseas while developing brands related to Japanese craftsmanship and culture. With the opening of MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store, the company aims to strengthen awareness of MUSASHI JAPAN in Paris and support further business development in the European market.

The store will serve as a retail and brand communication location where customers can view Japanese kitchen knives, receive product guidance, and learn about the craftsmanship behind the products.

Store Information

Store Name: MUSASHI JAPAN France Red Store

Address: 50 Rue des Archives, 75004 Paris, France

Opening Hours: 11:00–19:00 local time

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective. Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

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