New Reading Guide Helps Children Discover Their Next Favorite Book

Covers of classic children's books KidsWorldBooks Logo

Free guide recommends award-winning books for kids who love 52 children's classics, plus learning activities that build curious lifelong readers.

Children become stronger, more confident readers when they discover books they truly love.” — Publisher Karl Beckstrand

HURRICANE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every parent knows the moment: a child finishes a beloved book and asks, “What’s next?”KidsWorldBooks has the answer with a new free online reading guide that correlates 52 timeless children’s classics to similar popular titles. The guide helps families and educators quickly find stories filled with humor, adventure, imagination, visual storytelling and educational value — organized by age, interests and reading goals.“Children become stronger, more confident readers when they discover books they truly love,” says Karl Beckstrand, bestselling author, publisher, and former media professor. “This guide builds on favorites while sparking creativity, curiosity, communication and meaningful family connections.”The guide features recommendations like:• Bedtime & calming stories (similar to “Goodnight Moon” or “The Polar Express”)• STEM & nature adventures (like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”)• Silly & Interactive reads (like “Dog Man,” “Captain Underpants” or “Where’s Waldo?”)• Wordless picture books (like “The Lion & the Mouse”)• Biographies, Social-emotional learning & friendship stories (like “Ada Lovelace” or “Frog & Toad”)• Bilingual mysteries, career books and moreKidsWorldBooks titles combine cross-cultural characters, strong visual support, bilingual options (with English-Spanish pronunciation guides) and family-friendly themes. They are especially popular with beginning or reluctant readers, ESL learners, teachers and homeschool families.The guide is part of KidsWorldBooks’ expanding collection of free literacy resources , including lesson plans, classroom activities, STEM extensions, vocabulary builders and downloadable ebooks See the free guide and explore additional book lists (STEM, bilingual, read-alouds, chapter, SEL, etc.) at KidsWorldBooks.com.AboutSince 2004, KidsWorldBooks (an imprint of Premio Publishing) has created more than 300 human-made, multilingual books and educational materials used by families, schools, libraries and language programs worldwide. Its titles have earned praise from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, School Library Journal and The Horn Book, and have been selected by institutions including the Library of Congress, USDA (via Virginia Tech), Georgia Farm Bureau and others.

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