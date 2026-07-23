Chinese Embassy in Tanzania Hosts a Roundtable on Celebrating the 105th Founding Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

On July 16, the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania hosted a high-level roundtable themed "A Century of Glory: The Communist Party of China Through Tanzanian Eyes" to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

H.E. Chen Mingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Hon. Rabia Hamid, Member of Central Committee and Secretary for International Relations and Political Affairs of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Hon. Damas Ndumbaro and Hon. Neema Majule, Members of the National Assembly, Major General Amri Mwami of the Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF), and Amb. Abdulrahman Shimbo, former Tanzanian Ambassador to China, attended the event together with nearly 20 people including representatives from academia and media.

Amb. Chen gave an in-depth introduction to H.E. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech delivered at the gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC and Xi Jinping's Thought on Party Building, and profoundly expounded on the key codes behind why the CPC is capable. She stated that China stands ready to carry forward the traditional friendship with Tanzania, strengthen the exchanges of experience in state governance, broaden pragmatic cooperation, and join hands to advance modernization.

The participants extended their warmest congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the CPC's founding, highly commended its historical achievements and successful experience, and expressed expectations for the two sides to continuously deepen the exchanges of experience in party and state governance, so as to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.