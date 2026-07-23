Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Visits Mavrovo and Rostuše Municipality and Attends a Series of Cultural Events

On July 13, H.E. Mme. Ambassador Jiang Xiaoyan met with Mayor of Mavrovo and Rostuše Municipality Mr. Oner Jakuposki and visited Vevčani Municipality. During the meetings, they exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in health, environmental protection, education, and tourism.

Earlier, upon invitation of H.E. Mme. President Siljanovska-Davkova, Ambassador Jiang attended the Galičnik Wedding Festival and the opening ceremony of the Ohrid Summer Festival.