Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding Visits China-aided Zimbabwe National Pharmaceutical Warehouse

On July 17, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding visited the China-aided National Pharmaceutical Warehouse.

Ambassador Zhou toured the general medicine warehouse, vaccine cold storage room, office area and other facilities, and was briefed in detail on the warehouse's operation and maintenance, pharmaceutical management and distribution services. Ambassador Zhou noted that the China-aided National Pharmaceutical Warehouse is an important outcome of practical cooperation between China and Zimbabwe in the health sector and a vivid testament to the traditional friendship between the two countries. China stands ready to work with Zimbabwe to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in healthcare, help strengthen Zimbabwe’s public health system, and deliver greater benefits to the Zimbabwean people.

The head of the warehouse expressed sincere gratitude to China for its assistance, noting that this warehouse is Zimbabwe’s largest modern pharmaceutical storage and distribution centre. Since being commissioned in 2022, it has significantly enhanced Zimbabwe’s capacity for medicine management and distribution, and made an important contribution to strengthening the country’s public health system and improving its healthcare services.