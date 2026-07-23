Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang Attends Water Tanks Donation Ceremony at Eqinisweni Secondary School

On July 18, 2026, Consul General of China in Johannesburg, Mr. Pan Qingjiang, attended the Water Tanks Donation Ceremony at Eqinisweni Secondary School on Nelson Mandela Day. The ceremony was hosted by the Gauteng Department of Education(GDE) in collaboration with the Chinese Consulate General and China National Building Material Group International SA. About 200 people including Mr. Lebogang Maile, MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation of Gauteng Provincial Government, other officials from GDE, representatives of the 20 beneficiary schools in the Johannesburg East District were present.

In his speech, Mr. Pan noted that the spiritual legacy of Nelson Mandela, which includes serving communities and supporting vulnerable groups, resonates deeply with the traditional Chinese values of mutual assistance and philanthropy. He spoke highly of the time-honored friendship between China and South Africa, and emphasized that both countries attach great importance to education. He hoped that the donation would help address water shortages for teachers and students at the recipient schools and promote a more inclusive social environment. He also encouraged the young students to study harder, learn more about China and China-South Africa relations, and become envoys of friendship between the two nations.

Mr. Lebogang Maile and school representatives thanked the Chinese Consulate General for the generous donation, and expressed the commitment to further strengthen communication, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between South Africa and China, and deepen cooperation in the field of education.