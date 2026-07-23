China’s Head of Office to Palestine Sun Zhen Hosts a Reception Celebrating the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China and Marking His Assumption of Office

On July 20, 2026, H.E. Mr. Sun Zhen, Head of Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, and his wife hosted a reception at the Carmel Hotel in Ramallah to celebrate the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and mark his assumption of office. Chairman of the Palestinian National Council H.E. Mr. Rawhi Fattouh attended as the representative of President Mahmoud Abbas and addressed the event. More than 200 guests were present, including senior leadership of Palestine’s political factions, Palestinian government and security departments, friends from different sectors and Chinese community in Palestine.

In his speech, Mr.Sun highlighted the historic contributions of the Communist Party of China, recalled the profound bonds of friendship and shared aspirations between the Chinese and Palestinian peoples, and reaffirmed that China will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people and is ready to work with friends from all sectors in Palestine to advance the China-Palestine Strategic Partnership to new heights.

Mr. Fattouh and other guests congratulated the Communist Party of China on its remarkable 105-year journey that leads China to achieve great rejuvenation, warmly welcomed Sun to his new post, expecting further progress in bilateral relations.

During the reception, guests also watched the Arabic and English subtitled micro-video Xi Jinping: A Member of the Communist Party of China.