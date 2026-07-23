Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Visits Negotino Municipality

On July 10, 2026, H.E. Mme. Ambassador Jiang Xiaoyan paid a visit to Negotino Municipality and met with Mayor Mme. Marija Naceva. They exchanged views on enhancing local-level exchanges and deepening practical cooperation in education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. Ambassador Jiang also visited the municipal utility company.

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