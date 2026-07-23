Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Attends Ningbo Symphony Orchestra Concert at Republic Festival of Folk Songs and Dances "Ilinden Days" in Bitola

On July 14, 2026, the 56th Republic Festival of Folk Songs and Dances "Ilinden Days" opened in Bitola, North Macedonia, featuring a concert by the Ningbo Symphony Orchestra.

H.E. Mme. Ambassador Jiang Xiaoyan noted that Bitola and Ningbo have enjoyed a sister-city relationship for over a decade, marked by increasingly vibrant cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The Bitola International Graphic Triennial was successfully held in Ningbo under a "cross-border joint exhibition" format. This year alone, dozens of representatives from various sectors in Bitola have visited China for study tours, and dozens of students from University "St. Kliment Ohridski"-Bitola have been awarded the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship. These sister-city interactions have driven fruitful practical cooperation. Last year, bilateral trade between Ningbo and North Macedonia grew by 21.4% year-on-year. Ningbo-based Joyson Electronics has invested in North Macedonia, creating over 1,300 jobs. China hopes to leverage the sister-city ties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidate the foundations of friendship, and inject fresh vitality into the sustained, sound, and stable growth of bilateral relations.