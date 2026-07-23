Wang Yi Meets with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong

On July 21, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that under the joint guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Australia relations have been put on the right track of improvement and development, which serves the interests of the two peoples and meets the expectations of the international community. China is ready to work with Australia to enhance exchanges, build mutual trust and expand cooperation, and bring about new progress in China-Australia relations. The two sides should handle differences in the spirit of equality and respect, seek common ground while properly managing differences, and bring the bilateral relationship into a virtuous cycle of positive development, rather than being disrupted or undermined by certain prejudices. It is hoped that Australia will adhere to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, reject double standards, and move toward each other with China to sustain the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations.

Penny Wong stated that Australia values its relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy and does not support “Taiwan independence.” Australia is ready to work with China to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain close exchanges at all levels, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences and disagreements through dialogue and contact, and promote the sound and steady development of Australia-China relations. A peaceful, stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific serves the common interests of both Australia and China. Australia will support China in hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.