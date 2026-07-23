Wang Yi Meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

On July 21, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that since the beginning of this year, China-Canada relations have continued to improve, with increasingly close exchanges at all levels and fruitful cooperation across various fields. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade volume grew by 16 percent year-on-year, with Canadian exports to China increasing by 23.3 percent in particular. Canadian agricultural products such as canola and beef have returned to the Chinese market, and Chinese electric vehicles have entered the Canadian market, providing more quality choices for the people of both countries. Facts have proven that the improvement and growth of China-Canada relations serve the common interests of both countries, are welcomed by the two peoples, and represent the right choice in line with the trend of history. China is ready to work with Canada to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, prepare well for high-level exchanges in the next stage, enhance political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation, strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs such as global governance and artificial intelligence, properly handle differences and sensitive issues, and continuously enrich the substance of the China-Canada new Strategic Partnership, so as to inject more certainty into a world of change and instability.

Anita Anand stated that the relationship with China is one of Canada’s most valued bilateral relationships. The current momentum of improvement and development in Canada-China relations is strong. The two sides have actively delivered on the common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to China in January this year. Exchanges at all levels are increasingly active, economic and trade cooperation continues to deepen, especially with Canadian exports to China achieving growth, and the two countries have continuously achieved new outcomes in building the new Strategic Partnership. Canada firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, finance and drug control, promote people-to-people exchanges, strengthen multilateral coordination, resolve differences through dialogue, and work for the long-term, sound and steady development of Canada-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.