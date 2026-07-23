Florida Veteran Launches Zero-Cost Dog Wash Amenity Program for Apartments

Sudspect installs fully automated dog wash stations at no cost to Florida apartment communities, HOAs, and hotels — properties earn monthly revenue.

We built this model so that saying yes costs the property nothing. The machine goes in, residents use it, and the property earns every month.” — Antwan Robinson, Founder & CEO, Sudspect LLC

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sudspect Dog Wash LLC, a veteran-owned small business based in Pompano Beach, Florida, today announced the launch of its automated dog wash amenity program for apartment communities, HOA communities, and pet-friendly hotels across Florida. The program installs fully automated, self-service dog wash vending machines at residential properties at zero cost to the property — and pays properties a monthly revenue share from every wash.The concept addresses one of the most consistent pain points in multifamily property management: pet hygiene. With pet ownership at record highs — more than 70% of U.S. renters own a pet — residents frequently wash their dogs in bathtubs and showers, leading to clogged drains, hair buildup, maintenance complaints, and costly plumbing repairs. Sudspect's stations give residents a dedicated, professional-grade wash bay available 24/7 without any staff involvement.HOW IT WORKSSudspect handles the full installation — typically requiring approximately 80 square feet of existing utility space — at no cost to the property. Once installed, residents pay per wash ($27.99 for small dogs / $34.99 for large dogs) via a touchscreen kiosk. The property receives a monthly revenue share from every transaction. No staff, no maintenance overhead, and no board approval required to begin the evaluation process.The machines are fully automated — residents operate the wash station independently from start to finish, with no attendant required. Sudspect handles all maintenance, restocking, and equipment servicing.TARGET COMMUNITIESSudspect's program is designed for:— Apartment complexes and multifamily communities with 150 or more units— HOA communities with 150 or more homes— Pet-friendly hotels with 250 or more roomsThe company is currently accepting partnership inquiries from Florida property managers, HOA directors, and hotel general managers. Interested properties can reach out at hello@sudspect.com or call 833-SUDSPECT.ABOUT SUDSPECT DOG WASH LLCSudspect Dog Wash LLC is a veteran-owned small business founded by U.S. Navy veteran Antwan Robinson and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company specializes in automated pet care amenity solutions for residential communities and hospitality properties. Sudspect's mission is to make professional dog wash access as standard as a gym or pool — while generating passive revenue for the properties that host it.

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