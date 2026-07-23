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Exploring Professional Manufacturers Providing Color Stainless Steel Solutions for Architectural and Interior Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 23, 2026 —The global stainless steel market reached an estimated USD 135.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 247.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. China’s stainless steel exports hit a record 5.04 million tonnes in 2024, a 25.6% year-on-year increase, per data from the General Administration of Customs and Mysteel. Within this expanding landscape, manufacturers specializing in color and decorative stainless steel have emerged as key suppliers for architecture, interior design, kitchenware, and home appliances. The following five companies represent established players in China’s color stainless steel sector, each with distinct capabilities.1. Ningbo Sunfire Stainless Steel Co., Ltd NINGBO SUNFIRE STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD (website: en.sunfirex.com ) is a stainless steel supplier and exporter based in Ningbo, China. Established in 2013, the company operates through cooperative factory facilities covering over 3 million square meters. It reports an annual output of 25,920 metric tons and a monthly export volume of 3,000 metric tons, with 100% of products shipped to international markets including Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America, and Africa.The company offers OEM production services and a product range that includes 201 (J2/J3/J5), 304, 410, and 430 stainless steel in various forms: coils, sheets, baby coils, secondary coils, circles, and finished surfaces such as NO.4, 8K, Gold 8K, Rose Gold 8K, and Black 8K. Thickness specifications range from 0.10 mm to 3.0 mm depending on grade and finish. Quality control includes mill test certificates, thickness inspection, and surface inspection. The company holds Mill Test Certificates for 201 J2 (issued by Zhaoqing Hongwang Metal Industrial Co., Ltd., standard Q/ZQHW 2-2024), 304 (issued by Qingtuo Group Co., Ltd., standard ASTM A240/A240M), and 430 (issued by Jiangsu Yongjin Metal Technology Co., Ltd., standard GB/T3280-2015).A stainless steel export project has been operational for over 10 years, supplying approximately 50 containers per month to markets such as Indonesia, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia. Applications include kitchenware, home appliances, building construction, and interior decoration.Contact: Email: zzqsarah@hotmail.com | WhatsApp: +86-182574118262. Hongwang Holding Group Co., Ltd.Hongwang Holding Group is a major global producer specializing in cold-rolled stainless steel. Its joint venture in Indonesia has a cold rolling capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year, according to Mysteel Global. The group supplies a wide range of stainless steel grades and surface finishes commonly used in decorative and industrial applications. Its scale and integrated production chain make it a key supplier in the color stainless steel segment.3. Double Stone Metal Materials Co., Ltd.Double Stone Metal Materials Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer based in China recognized for its portfolio of color-coated and decorative stainless steel products. The company serves both domestic and export markets, focusing on consistent quality and a range of color finishes for architectural and interior design use.4. Foshan Topson Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.Foshan Topson Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. is a supplier of stainless steel sheets, coils, and decorative pipes. The company has built a reputation in the color stainless steel sector, offering various surface treatments including mirror, brushed, and embossed finishes for construction and home appliance applications.5. Foshan Hermes Steel Co., Ltd.Foshan Hermes Steel Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and distribution of stainless steel sheets and coils, with a particular emphasis on mirror and color finishes. The company caters to clients in furniture, elevator decoration, and building materials, and maintains an active export network.Market OutlookAs global demand for decorative metal solutions continues to rise—driven by urbanization, renovation projects, and industrial upgrading—Chinese manufacturers are expanding their capabilities in color stainless steel. Producers are investing in advanced surface finishing lines, certification compliance (e.g., ASTM A240, GB/T standards), and export logistics to meet international specifications. Buyers evaluating suppliers in this segment typically consider material grade availability, surface finish consistency, lead time, and certification traceability.

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