House Passes Energy and Commerce Bills to Strengthen Public Health Efforts and Expand Access to Medical Innovation for American Patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, issued a statement following House passage of 12 bills.

"This week, we passed legislation that is critical to strengthening our nation's public health infrastructure," said Chairman Guthrie. "The bills that passed the House this week work to reauthorize vital medical grant programs, strengthen our health care workforce, accelerate the development of breakthrough treatments for chronic diseases and illnesses, and allow more patients to access additional therapies and medical equipment. I'm grateful to the champions of these bills for their diligent work on such important policies aiming to expand access to care for all Americans."

"House passage of these important bills highlights the good work of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Subcommittee on Health," said Chairman Griffith. "We believe these policies will help address federal health agency challenges, streamline patient opportunities for care and serve the medical needs of American communities. I appreciate working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to meet these key objectives."

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