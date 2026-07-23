C&T Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, led a hearing titled Legislative Hearing on Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivity.

“Today, we considered several bills that address important issues facing our nation’s communications ecosystem. These range from securing our networks from foreign threats and robocalls, to improving how we connect our rural constituents,” said Chairman Hudson. “As we continue to deploy and upgrade communications infrastructure nationwide, we need the most advanced technology to ensure they are efficient, resilient, and secure.”

Watch the full hearing here.

Below are key excerpts from today’s hearing:



Chairman Brett Guthrie (KY-02): “Recent reports of a China-linked plot to cripple New York’s communications networks serve as a stark reminder that these threats are real and ongoing and show the lengths to which our adversaries will go to undermine our interests and threaten our homeland. Given those risks, any legislation effort to amend the covered list administered by the FCC warrants careful consideration by the Committee.”



Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05): “"When we talk about having 130 broadband programs across 15 different departments and agencies, the question always comes up: how many do we really need? We don't need that many. I know we don't.”



Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09): “Does the Foreign Robocall Elimination Act incentivize tracking down bad actors?” Mr. Rupy: I believe it does, Congressman. I think there are a lot of good things in the bill. Among other things, the task force is formed. I'm a big believer that good data informs good policy, and the task force strives to do that. On the traceback front, I think it is a great idea that we are moving that renewal process from one year to three. [Right now] all that is just a paperwork exercise for FCC Enforcement Bureau staff and the traceback consortium. Let's reduce the paperwork so they can focus on enforcement and traceback.”