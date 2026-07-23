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CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — At 10:30 p.m. ET on July 22, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night.

U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.

This month, American forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea. As of today, CENTCOM has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

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CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran

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