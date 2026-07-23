Paris Winston, self-made billionaire and entrepreneur, has spent decades building companies across manufacturing, agriculture, and food innovation, earning a reputation among industry insiders as "The Best Kept Secret on Wall Street."

Chicago business leader highlights Teff and Red Fife wheat as part of a broader commitment to advancing food innovation and long-term wellness.

Health doesn't come from the doctor's office.” — Paris Winston

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and investor Paris Winston today announced an expanded focus on developing and promoting nutrient-dense grains, including Teff and Red Fife wheat, as part of his continued work in agriculture, food production, and preventative wellness.After decades of building businesses across manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, and food production, Winston is directing his attention toward innovations that support healthier lifestyles through improved nutrition."Health begins long before someone walks into a doctor's office," said Winston. "It starts with the food we eat every day. I believe consumers are becoming more intentional about nutrition, and there is an opportunity to provide products that support long-term health and wellness."Winston believes ancient grains such as Teff, known for their naturally high levels of protein, fiber, iron, and essential minerals, represent an important opportunity as consumer demand continues to grow for healthier, minimally processed food options.His work also includes Red Fife wheat, a heritage grain recognized for its nutritional value and growing interest among consumers seeking quality ingredients."I've spent my career building businesses around products that solve real problems," Winston said. "Nutrition is one of the greatest opportunities we have to positively impact people's lives, and I believe we're only beginning to understand the role food can play in preventative health."The announcement reflects Winston's long-term commitment to innovation across multiple industries. Throughout his career, he has developed companies in PVC manufacturing, steel production, shrimp farming, ethanol refining, and agricultural enterprises, consistently identifying emerging market opportunities before they reached mainstream adoption.As interest in preventative healthcare and functional nutrition continues to increase, Winston believes agriculture and food innovation will play an increasingly important role in supporting overall wellness."Our understanding of health is evolving," Winston said. "Consumers are looking for greater transparency, better ingredients, and products that contribute to healthier lives. I believe the future lies at the intersection of agriculture, nutrition, and wellness."Based in Chicago, Winston continues to collaborate with partners across agriculture and food production while pursuing opportunities that encourage healthier living through innovation.About Paris WinstonParis Winston is an entrepreneur, investor, and business leader with decades of experience developing companies across manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, and food production. His current focus includes advancing innovative agricultural products and promoting nutrition as a cornerstone of preventative wellness.This announcement represents the culmination of extensive research, thoughtful due diligence, and a shared commitment to exploring the future of food, nutrition, health, and preventative wellness. We believe this story is important because it highlights not only an emerging opportunity at the intersection of these industries, but also the vision and decades of experience behind it.We are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to share this remarkable project and introduce more people to the work of Paris Winston. We hope readers come away with a greater appreciation for both the significance of this initiative and the entrepreneur whose lifelong commitment to innovation, value creation, and solving real-world problems continues to shape its direction.

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