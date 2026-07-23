SaunaHeaters.com Adds Golden Designs Saunas, Expanding Premium Sauna Selection

Sauna Experience

The addition of Golden Designs expands SaunaHeaters.com's growing selection of home sauna solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaunaHeaters.com, an online retailer specializing in sauna heaters, saunas and related equipment, announced today that it has expanded its product selection with the addition of Golden Designs saunas.

The expansion gives customers access to a broader range of complete home sauna options, including infrared saunas, traditional saunas, hybrid saunas and outdoor sauna designs. The addition reflects SaunaHeaters.com's continued growth beyond its extensive selection of sauna heaters toward providing customers with more options for building complete home sauna and wellness spaces.

Golden Designs offers a diverse lineup designed for different sauna preferences, available space and installation settings. The brand's collection includes infrared models, traditional saunas, hybrid designs that combine multiple heating experiences, outdoor saunas and barrel-style saunas.

"Customers come to us at many different stages of their sauna journey. Some are looking for the right heater for a sauna room they are building, while others want a complete sauna they can add to their home or backyard," said Ryan Williams, Sauna Expert at SaunaHeaters.com. "Adding Golden Designs gives us another way to help customers find a sauna solution that fits their space, heating preference and overall vision."

The addition of Golden Designs complements SaunaHeaters.com's existing selection of sauna products and equipment. The retailer carries sauna heaters from established brands including Harvia, HUUM and Scandia, along with SaunaLife saunas, barrel saunas and Finnmark infrared and hybrid sauna models.

By bringing sauna heaters and complete sauna options together in one place, SaunaHeaters.com aims to simplify a purchasing process that can often be confusing for first-time sauna buyers. Selecting a sauna can involve decisions about room size, indoor versus outdoor placement, traditional heat versus infrared, electrical requirements and proper heater sizing.

SaunaHeaters.com provides customers with access to sauna specialists who can help answer product and sizing questions and guide buyers through the available options.

"We want customers to be able to explore different ways of creating a sauna experience without having to piece together information from multiple sources," Williams added. "Whether someone is choosing a Harvia or HUUM sauna heater for a custom-built room, considering a SaunaLife outdoor sauna, exploring a Finnmark infrared sauna or looking at a complete Golden Designs sauna, our goal is to help them understand their options and choose the right setup."

Customers can explore Golden Designs saunas and other sauna products at SaunaHeaters.com.

About SaunaHeaters.com

SaunaHeaters.com is an online retailer specializing in sauna heaters, complete saunas and sauna equipment for residential and commercial applications. The company offers products from leading sauna brands including Harvia, HUUM, SaunaLife, Golden Designs, Finnmark and Scandia. Through its team of sauna specialists, SaunaHeaters.com helps customers navigate sauna selection, heater sizing and product options for indoor and outdoor sauna projects.

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