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AndaSeat Positions Axis Monitor Arm for the Shift Between Ultrawide Workflows and Vertical Content Creation

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat Positions Axis Monitor Arm for the Shift Between Ultrawide Workflows and Vertical Content CreationFollow-up product release focuses on 360-degree screen rotation, sag-resistant tilt control, mechanical spring adjustment and accessible monitor installationAndaSeat is expanding the introduction of its Axis Single Monitor Arm with a focus on a changing display challenge: modern users are no longer working within one dominant screen format.Professional applications continue to benefit from wide horizontal workspaces for editing timelines, spreadsheets, dashboards and simultaneous application windows. At the same time, mobile-first content is increasing the importance of portrait-oriented production.Google added native 9:16 vertical output to Veo 3.1 in January 2026, allowing generated video to be prepared directly for platforms such as YouTube Shorts instead of being cropped from a landscape frame. The company subsequently described both landscape and portrait framing as supported production options within its Veo model family.This format divergence creates a physical workstation issue. A display positioned for a wide editing timeline may later be needed in portrait orientation for short-form video, coding, chat monitoring or document review. A large monitor may also need different height, distance and tilt settings depending on whether the user is editing, gaming, presenting or reviewing a finished result.The Axis Single Monitor Arm is designed around these changes. Rather than focusing on the number of movements alone, AndaSeat is positioning the product around four practical capabilities: switching between landscape and portrait formats, maintaining the selected angle without sagging, supporting different monitor weights through adjustable spring force, and simplifying monitor or cable changes after the initial installation.Screen Format Is Becoming a Workspace VariableThe conventional monitor stand assumes that the display will remain in approximately the same position and orientation throughout its use.That assumption is becoming less practical for creators and mixed-use desk owners.A video editor may use a landscape display for a long production timeline but rotate the same screen for reviewing a vertical sequence. A streamer may place the screen horizontally for gameplay and vertically for comments, moderation tools or channel activity. Designers and developers may alternate between wide visual canvases and long documents or code windows.The growing use of large and ultrawide monitors adds another consideration. A recent TechRadar Pro analysis of workplace displays argued that ultrawide and superwide monitors can provide uninterrupted horizontal space for spreadsheets, video timelines and other applications that become fragmented across two separate screens. The article also identified the additional stands and cables associated with multi-monitor workstations as a source of desk complexity. The analysis represented the author’s view rather than an industry standard, but it reflects an active discussion around whether one larger display can replace several smaller screens.For monitor-support hardware, the practical implication is clear: the arm may need to accommodate a wider, heavier display while still allowing the user to change its relationship to the desk.AndaSeat designed Axis for monitors from 17 to 34 inches and weights from 3 to 11 kg. The arm supports both flat and curved displays through 75 × 75 mm and 100 × 100 mm VESA mounting patterns.360-Degree Rotation Supports Landscape and Portrait WorkThe first feature selected for this release is the Axis arm’s screen rotation and full-motion structure.Axis provides 360-degree screen rotation, tilt from -25 degrees to +90 degrees, left-to-right panning from -90 degrees to +90 degrees and a vertical lift range of approximately 10.8 inches. The upper and lower arm sections add further positioning movement, allowing the display to be moved through the available desk area rather than simply raised on a fixed vertical post.The 360-degree rotation is particularly relevant to the changing relationship between horizontal and vertical content.Portrait orientation is not new, but native vertical production is becoming more integrated into mainstream creation tools. Google’s 2026 Veo updates described 9:16 output as a mobile-first format that can be generated at full frame rather than created by cropping a landscape composition.For a physical workstation, this means portrait orientation may become part of the production process rather than a final mobile preview.Axis allows a compatible display to move between landscape and portrait positions without replacing the stand or rebuilding the desk. The display can also be tilted and repositioned after rotation, since a portrait screen may require a different height and viewing distance than the same monitor in landscape mode.The adjustment range does not determine the correct position for every user. Instead, it provides the mechanical flexibility required to establish different positions for different formats and tasks.A One-Way Torque Hinge Addresses Screen SagRotation and movement are only useful when the monitor remains at the selected angle.This is the second feature emphasized in the release: the one-way torque hinge within the Axis head joint.A large or deep monitor applies leverage to the point where the display connects to the arm. When the head joint cannot provide enough resistance, the monitor may gradually tilt downward after adjustment. Excessive resistance creates the opposite problem by making deliberate screen changes unnecessarily difficult.The Axis tilt system is designed to apply different mechanical behavior across the movement. According to AndaSeat’s product specifications, the one-way torque hinge allows relatively smooth upward tilt while providing greater resistance during downward movement. The objective is to counter the monitor’s tendency to drop while preserving deliberate angle adjustment.Users can also change the tilt tension according to the attached display. Tension can be increased when the monitor places greater load on the head joint and reduced for a lighter display.This adjustability is important because two monitors with the same diagonal size may not behave identically. Curvature, case depth, mounting-point position and internal component distribution can change the center of gravity.Axis therefore combines a defined compatibility range with adjustable resistance rather than assuming that every monitor within the range will apply the same mechanical load.The product page states that the structure passed more than 8,000 movement cycles in the company’s fatigue testing. This is an AndaSeat-reported product test rather than an independent certification, and the claim relates to the tested arm structure and conditions established by the company.Mechanical Spring Adjustment Supports Different Display LoadsThe third selected feature is the high-tensile alloy-steel mechanical spring located in the upper arm.The spring is designed to counter part of the display load as the screen is raised or lowered. Without an effective counterbalance, moving a heavier monitor upward can require substantial lifting force, while lowering it can create an abrupt downward movement.Axis allows the spring force to be adjusted after the monitor has been attached. The force can be increased when the screen does not remain at the required height or reduced when the display resists being lowered. A Min-Max indicator provides a visible reference while the spring is adjusted.This feature connects directly to the product’s 3–11 kg compatibility range.The arm is not intended to use one fixed spring setting for every display. The adjustable mechanism allows the support force to be matched more closely to the monitor within the rated range.Combined with the head-joint tension control, Axis separates two related adjustments:The mechanical spring manages the larger vertical load of the monitor and arm.The torque hinge manages the display’s tilt angle at the mounting head.This division helps explain why monitor-arm stability cannot be reduced to a single maximum-weight figure. Vertical holding force and tilt resistance address different forms of movement.OSHA’s computer-workstation guidance recommends placing the monitor directly in front of the user and at a height that does not require the head to tilt forward or backward. It also notes that monitor supports should allow viewing distance, tilt and rotation to be adjusted.Axis does not establish an ergonomic position automatically, but its spring-supported height movement and adjustable head joint provide the physical controls required to position a compatible screen according to the desk, chair, user and task.Quick-Release VESA and Magnetic Cable Covers Support Later ChangesThe fourth feature group concerns what happens after the first setup.Workstations frequently change over time. A user may replace a monitor, add a docking station, change from HDMI to DisplayPort, introduce a capture device or move the complete setup to another desk.Axis uses a slide-and-lock quick-release VESA plate. The plate can be attached to the monitor separately and then inserted into the arm. To remove the display, the lock is released before the plate and monitor are lifted from the arm.The system supports the widely used 75 × 75 mm and 100 × 100 mm VESA mounting patterns. VESA identifies its Flat Display Mounting Interface as the industry mounting standard for compatible flat displays and support products.AndaSeat also incorporated magnetic cable sheaths into both the upper and lower arm sections. The covers allow monitor power, HDMI, DisplayPort and other cables to be routed along the arm while remaining accessible for later changes.This differs from a permanently closed channel. A magnetic cover can be removed when a cable needs to be replaced or rerouted and returned after the change.Cable access matters because display orientation and arm extension affect the amount of cable movement required. A cable route that works when the monitor remains close to the rear of the desk may become too tight when the arm is extended, raised or rotated.The cable-management system is therefore intended to organize connections without treating them as static.Axis Is Designed for Screens That No Longer Have One JobThe current display market is not moving toward one universal screen arrangement.Some professional users are consolidating work onto larger ultrawide displays. Creators are increasingly producing material in both landscape and portrait formats. Gamers, streamers and hybrid workers are assigning different roles to the same monitor throughout the day.The Axis Single Monitor Arm is AndaSeat’s response to that variability.Its four central capabilities—360-degree format switching, adjustable sag-resistant tilt, mechanical spring height control and accessible VESA and cable installation—are designed to work as one positioning system.The product supports 17- to 34-inch monitors weighing from 3 to 11 kg, includes clamp and grommet installation options, and is available in Elegant Black, Classic Maroon, Bentley Brown, Blaze Orange, Cyber Green, Zen Purple, Glacier Silver and Cloudy White.Axis is currently listed by AndaSeat from $129 in the United States, with regional availability and pricing subject to the company’s local sales channels.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, creator, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks and accessories designed for changing work and entertainment setups.

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