Community invited to DWS meetings on options for South Maui, West Maui desalination facilities

Learn about project status and offer feedback during Aug. 5 and 13 sessions

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites community members to attend two meetings to learn more about the ongoing evaluation of desalination as a long-term water supply option for South and West Maui. Meetings will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kīhei Community Center and Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall.

The meetings will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the desalination, the evaluation process, estimated costs, project status and next steps. Attendees will also have opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback.

“These meetings are an opportunity to bring our community together to share information and create an open dialogue about Maui’s future water needs,” DWS Director John Stufflebean said. “We value the community’s input and look forward to listening, answering questions and gathering feedback as we continue evaluating options to support a reliable and resilient water supply for South and West Maui.”

As part of its long-term water supply planning efforts, DWS is evaluating options that could help strengthen water system reliability and resilience for Maui’s communities.

In 2024, DWS completed a Desalination Feasibility Study to evaluate desalination as a long-term water supply option for South and West Maui and identified locations for further evaluation. Building on that work, DWS is conducting a more detailed evaluation of potential facility sites and is seeking community input as part of the planning process.

For more information, contact DWS Water Resources Division at (808) 463-3110.